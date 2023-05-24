Toronto reverses decision, says Canada Day festivities will be held at Nathan Phillips Square

Canada Day celebrations will be held at Nathan Phillips Square, after all.

A day after saying that there would be no July 1 festivities at the downtown square, the city confirmed on Wednesday that it is reversing the decision after a meeting between Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie and city staff.

"There will be dozens of Canada Day celebrations across the city on July 1, including in Nathan Phillips Square and Mel Lastman Square," Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said in a statement.

"I want to thank the City Manager for taking quick action to make sure we celebrate Canada Day and continue to encourage people to gather together and enjoy Toronto."

While Toronto has not marked Canada Day at Nathan Phillips Square since 2017, the city had begun preparations for a possible event this year, recruiting volunteers and holding information sessions.

However, due to insufficient resources, the city said Tuesday it decided not to move forward with its plan.

"Officials agreed to revisit their decision and proceed with Canada Day celebrations in the Square along with Canada Day celebrations in Mel Lastman Square and countless other Canada Day events," the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

Other July 1 festivities taking place across the city include the fireworks display at Ashbridge's Bay and lead-up activities in the week preceding Canada Day.

The city noted that staff will work to use funding in existing budgets and leverage community partnerships and "continue conversations with our Government of Canada partners around additional federal funding for Canada Day celebrations."

More details about the festivities be announced in the coming weeks, the city said.