Toronto relocates 50 speed cameras to new locations and this is where they're going

Toronto is relocating 50 speed cameras to help reduce speeding in areas of concern across the city.

This will be the fifth round of relocations since the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices were rolled out in July 2020.

All ASE locations are selected primarily based on data that indicate where speed and collision challenges exist.

Each ward has two ASE devices that capture and record images of speeding vehicles.

“Reducing speeding and reckless driving continues to be one of the City's top road safety priorities, and we know that Automated Speed Enforcement is an essential, data-driven tool that is effective in changing driver behaviour and protecting our vulnerable road users. We know that when these speed cameras go up, drivers slow down,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement on Friday.

The city says it has posted warning signs at all of the new locations to warn drivers in advance, as per provincial requirements.

From January to March, the city says more than 74,600 tickets were issued by the 50 devices.

In January, a total of 21,681 tickets were issued, with the ASE device on Beverley Street north of D'Arcy Street handing out the most tickets at 2,772. There were also 1,632 repeat offenders in January.

The cameras issued 25,666 tickets in February, with the same device on Beverley Street issuing the most tickets again, accounting for 19 per cent of all tickets. There were 1,788 repeat offenders in February.

A total of 27,290 tickets were issued in March, with 10 per cent of all tickets coming from the device on Avenue Road south of Caribou Road. March had 1,963 repeat offenders.

Since the program launched, the highest excessive speed detected was 146 km/h in a 50 km/h speed limit zone on Martin Grove Road north of Garfella Drive.

Drivers caught speeding will have to pay a set fine but will not incur any demerit points.

The 50 new locations are:

1. Martin Grove Road north of Rampart Road (Etobicoke North)

2. Redgrave Drive west of Martin Grove Road (Etobicoke North)

3. Royal York Road north of La Rose Avenue (Etobicoke Centre)

4. Mill Road north of Burnhamthorpe Road (Etobicoke Centre)

5. The East Mall south of Faludon Court (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)

6. Ourland Avenue near Merriday Street (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)

7. Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue (Parkdale-High Park)

8. Runnymede Road north of Colbeck Street (Parkdale-High Park)

9. Scarlett Road south of Ellins Avenue (York South-Weston)

10. Gary Drive near Deerhurst Avenue (York South-Weston)

11. Dufferin Street north of Stanstead Drive (York Centre)

12. Stilecroft Drive west of Sharpecroft Boulevard (York Centre)

13. Weston Road near Coronado Court (Humber River-Black Creek)

14. Spenvalley Drive near Whitbread Crescent (Humber River-Black Creek)

15. Dufferin Street south of Claver Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence)

16. Orfus Road west of Dufferin Street (Eglinton-Lawrence)

17. Rogers Road near 382 Rogers Rd. (Davenport)

18. Dufferin Street south of Dufferin Park Avenue (Davenport)

19. Denison Avenue south of Grange Avenue (Spadina-Fort York)

20. Brant Street south of Adelaide Street West (Spadina-Fort York)

21. Spadina Avenue south of Bloor Street West (University-Rosedale)

22. Manning Avenue south of Lennox Street (University-Rosedale)

23. Street Clair Avenue West near Crang Avenue (Toronto-St. Paul’s)

24. Warren Road north of Lonsdale Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s)

25. Carlton Street near Homewood Avenue (Toronto Centre)

26. Shuter Street east of Sackville Street (Toronto Centre)

27. O'Connor Drive west of Lankin Boulevard (Toronto-Danforth)

28. Cosburn Avenue near Roosevelt Road (Toronto-Danforth)

29. York Mills Road west of Banbury Road (Don Valley West)

30. Park Lane Circle near 60 Park Lane Cir. (Don Valley West)

31. The Donway East north of Greenland Road (Don Valley East)

32. The Donway west near Duncairn Road (Don Valley East)

33. McNicoll Avenue near Sexton Crescent (Don Valley North)

34. Don Mills Road south of Freshmeadow Drive (Don Valley North)

35. Finch Avenue East near Manorcrest Drive (Willowdale)

36. Churchill Avenue west of Abbotsford Road (Willowdale)

37. Saint Clair Avenue East west of Marilyn Crescent (Beaches-East York)

38. Kingston Road near Glen Manor Drive (Beaches-East York)

39. Danforth Avenue east of Birchmount Road (Scarborough Southwest)

40. Corvette Avenue near Cleta Drive (Scarborough Southwest)

41. Pharmacy Avenue north of Sherwood Avenue (Scarborough Centre)

42. Antrim Crescent near 11 Antrim Cres. (Scarborough Centre)

43. Pharmacy Avenue near 2300 Pharmacy Ave. (Scarborough-Agincourt)

44. Dunmurray Boulevard near Groomsport Crescent (Scarborough-Agincourt)

45. Sandhurst Circle north of Finch Avenue East (Scarborough North)

46. Seasons Drive east of Oasis Boulevard (Scarborough North)

47. Morningside Avenue near Warnsworth Street (Scarborough-Guildwood)

48. Galloway Road near Coronation Drive (Scarborough-Guildwood)

49. Brenyon Way near 200 Brenyon Way (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

50. Old Finch Avenue west of Littles Road (Scarborough-Rouge Park)