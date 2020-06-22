TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors are headed south to prepare for the resumption of the NBA season.

The team was scheduled to depart Monday for Florida where it will train in the Fort Myers area. Reports suggest the club will continues its voluntary individual workouts at Florida Gulf Coast University, although that has not been confirmed.

Players and staff will move to the "NBA campus" at the Disney complex in the Orlando area in early July to start the remainder of the season.

The Raptors last played March 9 when they won 101-92 at Utah to extend their win streak to four games. The defending NBA champions were second in the East, behind the Milwaukee Bucks, at 46-18 when the league suspended play due to the global pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.