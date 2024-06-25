'Here is what it could look like': Real estate agent uses AI to virtually stage home
Staging a home can be time consuming and expensive, but now with artificial intelligence, you can see what a home would look like renovated or with a coat of paint.
Jamie Harnish, a real estate agent at Bosley Real Estate in Toronto, Ont., has taken a new approach to help his clients sell their homes, by experimenting with AI.
“Here is what it looks like, but here is what it could look like,” Harnish told CTV News Toronto.
In a real estate listing available through Realtor.ca, Harnish shows the actual state of the property, but with a few clicks using an AI software, the ad also includes photos of what the home could look like.
“Changing the colour of the walls, the cabinetry, changing the floors to give people an idea as to what might be possible,” said Harnish.
Vacant homes may be harder to sell, which is why many agents use traditional home staging, often with modern furniture and artwork. However, using virtual home staging or AI is much quicker and cheaper.
“We agree it does have a place and it’s a valuable resource depending on a seller’s budget,” said Nicole Schenk, Ontario President of the Real Estate Staging Association (RESA).
According to the RESA traditional stagers are not worried about AI taking over, because when buyers show up to a listing, the virtual furniture wouldn’t be there.
Schenk said some clients may even feel they’ve been misled with a bait and switch.
“They fell in love with what they saw, but when they get there, they are expecting something and when they don’t see it, it’s a disappointment,” she said.
Harnish told CTV News he’s only used AI in one listing so far and any photos used in the ad that are virtual are clearly marked as such.
“I think there is plenty of room for both because you want the buyer to have a certain experience when they show up at the property,” Harnish said.
If you are looking for a property and checking listings, you may want to take some extra time to check if the photo is virtually staged, or the real deal.
AI is also being used to make grass seem greener, the sky brighter on a cloudy day it can also de-clutter a countertop.
As more agents across Ontario begin to use it there will be some concerns that homes be represented accurately for buyers.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Controversial capital gains change now in effect
A controversial change to the capital gains inclusion rate has now taken effect.
Top Cats: Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
'Here is what it could look like': Real estate agent uses AI to virtually stage home
Staging a home can be time consuming and expensive, but now with artificial intelligence, you can see what a home would look like renovated or with a coat of paint.
DEVELOPING 'This changes everything': Conservatives win Toronto byelection, beating Liberals in major upset
Conservative candidate Don Stewart has won the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church, who was fighting to hold the long-time Liberal riding for her party.
Surviving skin cancer: How one Canadian woman battled melanoma
Mary Lynn LeBlanc first noticed a mole on her left shoulder about seven years ago. At first, doctors didn't find anything worrying about it. But in 2020, she noticed it looked different and grew to the size of a nickel.
Israel's high court orders the army to draft ultra-Orthodox men, rattling Netanyahu's government
Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously that the military must begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men for compulsory service, a landmark decision that could lead to the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition as Israel continues to wage war in Gaza.
Should Toronto build a bridge to the Islands? A city councillor wants to find out
A city councillor will table a motion later this week asking staff to study the possibility of establishing a permanent pedestrian link to the Toronto Islands.
How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate
U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate and CTV News Channel's special coverage of the historic event.
Canada's population forecast to reach 63 million, as people over 85 set to triple
New projections by Statistics Canada suggest the nation's population could reach 63 million by 2073.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal-developed app could stop car thefts with secure kill switch
An app developed by a Montrealer, aims to reduce car thefts by giving smart phone users a kill switch on their device.
-
Protesters try to topple Queen Victoria statue near pro-Palestinian encampment
Montreal police were called to intervene after protesters attempted to tear down the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Square.
-
Quebec in desperate need for sign language interpreters in French and English
Quebec has a desperate need for sign language interpreters, in both French and English. There are currently only around 250 interpreters across the province, but advocates say there needs to be double that number to meet the demand.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police calling in backup for Canada Day festivities
Ottawa police are calling in backup from other jurisdictions to help keep an eye on Canada Day festivities.
-
Top Cats: Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
-
Sunny in Ottawa today after two days of heavy rain
The sun will shine on Ottawa today, after two days of heavy rainfall soaked the capital.
Northern Ontario
-
Ten railcars derail in remote area of northeastern Ontario
CN crews are responding to a train derailment in a remote part of northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Sault police investigating after missing tourist found dead
Detectives in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after the body of a missing tourist was found in St. Marys River on Sunday.
-
$97M to pay for internet access in northern Ont.
On Monday, the federal and provincial governments announced joint funding of $97 million to increase internet access across parts of northern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Ornge responds after child falls from bridge near Cambridge, Ont.
An Ornge air ambulance was called in after a young child reportedly fell off a bridge and into a creek.
-
Kitchener, Ont. family demands justice after SIU clears police in fatal shooting
The family of Kitchener, Ont. man said he was suffering from a schizophrenic episode, and desperately needed help, the night he was fatally shot by an officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Is this co-working space in Waterloo, Ont. the office of the future?
A new co-working space has opened in in Waterloo, Ont. that's being described as the office of the future.
London
-
'Confused and lost': Memorial grows as friends mourn 18 year old killed in stabbing
Zukifili ‘Zeko’ Abdul Hashim was just days away from graduating high school when he died from a stabbing just steps from his front door in London, Ont.
-
'She was actually asking for people to help her': Tenants say London, Ont. murder victim sought assistance
Residents of a public housing complex near Western University were shaken to learn London police have laid a murder charge in relation to the death of a tenant. London police have charged a 44-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 62-year-old Cheryl Lynn Sheldon.
-
Two vehicle collision in Malahide sees pet dog fatally injured
A two-vehicle collision in Malahide resulted in fatal injuries to a pet passenger on Saturday. The T-Bone collision on Talbot Line near Walker Road saw one driver extricated from the vehicle by fire services and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Windsor
-
From number one overall draft pick to Stanley Cup champion
The Florida Panthers are NHL champions for the first time in the team's history, and a Belle River native was among them.
-
An increase in overdoses prompts opioid alert in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) has issued an opioid alert following a recent string of overdoses.
-
West Nile Virus positive mosquito pool found in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says routine monitoring for West Nile Virus has identified one positive mosquito pool in the region.
Barrie
-
Former Barrie Colts captain Aaron Ekblad is a Stanley Cup Champion
Barrie's former captain of the Barrie Colts hoists the Stanley Cup after Game 7.
-
Oilers' McDavid wins Conn Smythe Trophy after Game 7 loss
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the NHL playoffs after an incredible post-season that finished just short of a Stanley Cup.
-
Concerned caller gets impaired driving charges
An Orangeville man faces charges after calling police about a possibly impaired driver.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba nursing station a total loss following fire; woman arrested for arson
The nursing station in a northern Manitoba community is a complete loss after a fire tore through the facility early Monday morning.
-
Top Cats: Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
-
Atlantic
-
Youth turns themselves in to police after N.S. trail bridge fire
A youth has claimed responsibility for a fire on a trail bridge in Bridgewater, N.S., last Thursday.
-
Canadian medical society calls for national approach to track, review information on maternal deaths, severe morbidity
The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada says a growing body of research out of the United States suggests maternal mental health conditions are a leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S.
-
Entangled right whale calf spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence, DFO says
Canadian officials say a North Atlantic right whale has been spotted entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
N.L.
-
Water bombers dousing Labrador fires halted by thunderstorms, but rain is coming
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.
-
Princess Anne's planned trip to Newfoundland cancelled following injury
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Edmonton
-
Top Cats: Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
-
Oilers' McDavid wins Conn Smythe Trophy after Game 7 loss
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the NHL playoffs after an incredible post-season that finished just short of a Stanley Cup.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with child luring while out on bail on child pornography charges
An Alberta RCMP officer who was previously charged with child sexual exploitation is facing additional charges.
Calgary
-
It's an 'important week' for work on Calgary's broken water main: mayor
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work to restore a failed water main has reached an 'important week,' adding that the installing of pipe and backfilling of excavations are expected 'soon.'
-
Top Cats: Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
-
Crown closes case, defence calls first witness in terrorism trial for Calgary man
Crown prosecutors have closed what they described as a "very complex case" involving national security in the trial of a Calgary man accused of going to Syria to fight with ISIS.
Regina
-
Sask. speaker officially resigns from Sask. Party caucus
Speaker Randy Weekes officially tendered his resignation from the Saskatchewan Party Government Caucus – following an extended saga that saw Weekes accuse government MLAs of harassment.
-
'It was so loud': Hail, wind damage reported in Gravelbourg, Estevan following powerful thunderstorms
Residents in Saskatchewan's southeast took to social media to show off the damage caused by Sunday's province-wide storms.
-
Trial of Regina teacher accused of sexually exploiting student begins
A former Regina teacher is on trial after being accused of sexually exploiting a female student.
Saskatoon
-
'Like the movie Twister': Sask. town cleans up storm aftermath in wake of possible tornado
Environment Canada is investigating whether Carrot River, Sask. was hit by a tornado on Sunday night.
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate suing the city over housing accelerator fund requirements
Pressure is increasing at city hall over a looming decision on the federal housing accelerator fund.
-
Sask. speaker officially resigns from Sask. Party caucus
Speaker Randy Weekes officially tendered his resignation from the Saskatchewan Party Government Caucus – following an extended saga that saw Weekes accuse government MLAs of harassment.
Vancouver
-
Crews battling out-of-control wildfire north of Lillooet
The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to an out-of-control blaze burning about 15 kilometres north of Lillooet.
-
Here's the first look at this year's PNE prize home
This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) prize home draw. In the West Latimer area of Langley Township you’ll find this year’s coveted prize: a nearly 3,500 square-foot newly built home worth more than $2.35 million.
-
Should school buses have mandatory seatbelts? B.C. premier responds after crash
The B.C. government will consider updated seatbelt regulations following a school bus crash near Lac La Hache that left more than a dozen people hospitalized last week, Premier David Eby said Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who slit victim's throat in Nanaimo mall parking lot gets 7 years
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after slitting another man’s throat in the parking lot of a mall in Nanaimo, B.C., last year has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
-
Cowichan Tribes sign historic agreement on path to creating Child and Family Services Authority
It’s the signing of a historic agreement between Cowichan Tribes, the federal government and the provincial government. It will see the province’s largest First Nation take back its inherent right to self determination.
-
Bonus payment being added to B.C. benefit for thousands of families: premier
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.