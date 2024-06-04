Ontario man's $4,000 e-bike gets stolen, but insurance only covers $1,000
Bicycle thefts soar in the summer months and now many bikes, especially e-bikes, can easily cost $1,000 or more.
If you have an expensive bicycle and believe you’re covered by your home or tenant insurance policy, you may need to pay extra to make sure you are in case it’s stolen.
"If you see my stolen e-bike, call the police as it might be mine,” said Ross Derry, of Oshawa, Ont.
Derry, 88, started cycling when he was 55 years old and fell in love with it, taking trips several times a week of 30 to 40 kilometres at a time.
When he got into his 80s, he decided to get an e-bike to help him up hills.
"The e-bike is a massive help for the seniors on hills. You lose your urge to climb hills even if you can,” Derry said.
Derry said he was looking forward to another summer of cycling, but his Opus Connect Electric bike, which he paid $4,000 for, was recently stolen.
The e-bike was in his apartment complex's garage, locked onto a bike rack attached to his car, when it was taken.
“I thought with two locks on it there would be no way they would get it – but they did,” he said.
Derry had tenant insurance so he knew his bike was covered, but he was shocked to find out even though he paid $4,000 for his e-bike his coverage was limited to $1,000.
"If I had read the policy and seen I needed extra insurance I may have gotten replacement insurance instead of getting $1,000 for a $4,000 bike,” he said.
It's not just bikes, most insurance polices have limitations on collectibles, artwork and jewelry unless you pay an additional premium known as a rider.
"It's like a mini-insurance policy inside your bigger insurance policy covering one specific item,” said Anne Marie Thomas with the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
Thomas said many people don't realize there are also limitations for cash you have in your home in the event of a robbery or a fire.
"Typically the limit is between $500 to $1,500 that it will cover for cash, so if you're a cash keeper, it's best to keep it in a safety deposit box instead of your home,” she said.
Amid the ongoing problem of bicycle theft, if you have an expensive one you're advised to check your policy.
Meanwhile, Derry said he's not sure if he'll buy another e-bike or if his cycling days are over.
”If it's not safe in the garage, I’ll have to bring it up every time I use it,” said Derry.
Even if you pay additional insurance to cover an expensive bike, artwork or diamond ring there may still be deductibles you have to pay and every policy is different so you have to check yours to know exactly what kind of coverage you have.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut
To cut or not to cut -- that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer this morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision.
Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate's 2007 murder
An Italian court re-convicted Amanda Knox of slander on Wednesday, even after she was exonerated in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
Has Canada experienced a Trump bump in immigration from the U.S.?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
The largest geomagnetic storm in 20 years set off displays of the auroras recently, and another show is expected
If you've managed to catch a glimpse of the auroras this spring, you may be wondering what they have to do with the sun, and why they seem to be happening more than usual lately.
Man sentenced to 40 years to life for killing mother after argument over video game volume
A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his mother after the two had argued about the volume on the video games he was playing.
opinion What high earners should do to manage their wealth and save time
In his latest personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew has advice for high earners who should consider wealth and time management strategies to create even greater financial freedom for themselves.
NEW 10-year-old shines a light on life in Gaza through cooking videos
On a small table outside a tent in Deir al-Balah, 10-year-old Renad is making 'Gaza-style white sauce pasta.' She fills a pot with bottled water and lights a small propane burner. She has a fresh onion and a green pepper, but uses canned mushrooms for the sauce.
Country superstar Shania Twain stops to dine at southern Alberta café
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'I would give my left arm to get 1.69 per cent again': Montrealers bracing for interest rate change
Montreal resident Jamie Goren is bracing for the Bank of Canada interest rate change this week as his mortgage is up for renewal this fall.
-
Quebec legislature unanimously condemns the idea of making province bilingual
In a vote that received the unanimous support of all elected officials, the National Assembly 'vigorously rejects' the comments of Liberal MP Angelo Iacono that Quebec would be stronger if it were an officially bilingual province.
-
Quebec pharmacists to get more power to help people
Quebec says it wants pharmacies to be a one-stop shop for people with health concerns.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT 'One day heat event': Ottawa to sweat through the hottest day of the year today with a high of 32 C
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, saying a "one day heat event" will begin this afternoon and end on Thursday.
-
1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash near Hawkesbury, Ont.: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and several others were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Hawkesbury.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa extreme pogo sticker jumps into the Britain's Got Talent semifinals
Duncan Murray, professional extreme pogo sticker, made it to the semifinals on Britain's Got Talent. Now back in Ottawa, he's inspiring young people with The Duncan Pogo Show.
Northern Ontario
-
Overnight shooting in school parking lot sends one to hospital in North Bay
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
-
Concern over $5 Sudbury landfill user fee
A Sudbury city councillor says an internal memo about a new landfill user fee leaked to the public has prompted concern.
-
Tent caterpillar outbreak for the fourth year in a row in northern Ont.
A provincial expert says the tent caterpillar outbreaks we’ve seen in northern Ontario for the last four years are coming to a close this or maybe next year.
Kitchener
-
Concerns about rats running rampant in Waterloo, Ont.
Waterloo, Ont. seems to have a rat problem. What residents and business owners are seeing on the streets.
-
Crews battle flames at abandoned Cambridge building
Firefighters put out flames at an abandoned Cambridge building on Tuesday evening.
-
THEMUSEUM requests more funding, while regional council looks to cut 2025 property tax increase
Regional council is looking at ways to cut down the projected 12.8 per cent tax hike in 2025.
London
-
Jury returns with verdict at disturbing child sexual abuse case
After starting deliberations Thursday night, the jury at a disturbing case of child abuse has returned with its verdicts.
-
'More weapons are being seen in smaller towns': Significant seizures in Strathroy-Caradoc
Two traffic stops, two significant weapons seizures in Strathroy-Caradoc.
-
Person on electric scooter struck at Dundas and Colborne streets
A male pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Dundas and Colborne streets.
Windsor
-
A life-changing moment for a Windsor family
What’s old is new again and will be a great help to Ifeome Ihedioha’s family.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Gut wrenching feeling': Windsor homeowner realizes his interest rate could double
Canadian mortgage holders are set to pay more for what they borrowed.
-
'High-risk' missing 27-year-old man sought by police
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a 27-year-old man who has been missing for about two months.
Barrie
-
Alliston man faces over 20 gun-related charges after police raid
One man faces over 20 charges after police raided an address in Alliston, allegedly finding various weapons and ammunition.
-
Motorist trying to avoid hitting turtle causes multi-vehicle collision: OPP
Police say charges are pending after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Waubaushene that forced the closure of the northbound lanes through the area.
-
'Water can take your life in a matter of seconds,' OPP urges safety after weekend drowning
Mother Nature is bringing the heat early, prompting many to spend time on the water, and with that comes a message from provincial police about staying safe this season.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in Niverville; one man dead
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Niverville on Wednesday morning.
-
Fire stops production at iconic Manitoba company
Production has ground to a halt at an iconic Manitoba company.
-
'We're building the city for the future': Improving Route 90 could cost Winnipeg over $586M: Report
A preliminary report outlining the costs associated with improving Route 90, and widening Kenaston Boulevard, has been released – and it’s expected to cost a pretty penny.
Atlantic
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Here's what a Maritime mortgage broker suggests to get the best rates on your upcoming renewal
Some Maritime mortgage holders are anxiously awaiting a Wednesday announcement when the Bank of Canada will provide an update on the key interest rate.
-
Thefts on the rise in downtown Halifax
Downtown Halifax is a prime retail location with heavy foot traffic, but in recent years rising thefts have significantly impacted businesses.
-
Traffic redirected on Windmill Road in Dartmouth after SUV crash
Halifax Regional Police is at the scene of a car crash in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
N.L.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Edmonton
-
'Respect their privacy': McDavid keeps his cool as he's mobbed by fans during beer run
Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us. The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.
-
Tornado tears through Alberta farmyard, no injuries reported
No one was injured after a tornado hit a farmyard and house south of Camrose on Monday.
-
'Worth it': Oilers' Stanley Cup veterans embrace long, gruelling road to Final
Experience handling pressure is one of the benefits players who've been this far in the playoffs bring to teams in the Stanley Cup final, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut
To cut or not to cut -- that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer this morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision.
-
Colleen Klein, wife of Ralph Klein, has died at age 83
Colleen Klein has died. Her daughter, Lisa Pinder, posted the news on social media late Tuesday afternoon.
-
City's sale of Midfield Heights properties has started
Parcels of a prime 24-acre site went up for sale to developers by the City of Calgary on Tuesday.
Regina
-
'More accessible to all women': Dress for Success Regina celebrates grand opening at new location
It is the beginning of a new era for Regina’s Dress for Success program, a non profit organization which aims to help women and non-binary individuals gain economic independence in a variety of ways, including providing professional attire.
-
Riders add CFL veteran Marcus Sayles on defence
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they have signed American defensive back Marcus Sayles.
-
Regina police seize drugs estimated to be worth more than $1 million
Fentanyl and other drugs seized in a recent drug trafficking investigation by Regina police is believed have a street value of over $1 million.
Saskatoon
-
'Dangerous and unsafe workplaces': Saskatoon Public Library workers vote for job action
Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) staff have overwhelmingly voted in favour of job action over wages and concerns about violent incidents at work.
-
Saskatchewan borrowers up for mortgage renewal weighing stressful decision
Devyn Gregoire is looking to buy his first home and join many others in Canada who are managing their mortgages amid high interest rates.
-
They might honk back: Saskatoon drivers are dodging gaggles of geese and goslings
Some drivers had to deal with a wildlife hazard in downtown Saskatoon when a gaggle of geese decided to take a stroll near the bandshell on Spadina Crescent.
Vancouver
-
Stranded and dying: B.C. cancer patient’s family calls for improvements to ferry service
Gracie MacDonald snapped a photo of her brother on a sailing boat a Good Samaritan was using to take them from Denman Island to the closest hospital on Vancouver Island never suspecting it would be the last image of his life.
-
'I'd like some answers': B.C. woman's personal information leaked in cyberattack
A Metro Vancouver woman says she’s looking for answers weeks after a cyberattack where some of her personal health information was breached.
-
Crews knock down fire at East Vancouver restaurant
Thick black smoke could be seen in parts of East Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon as crews battled a fire at a restaurant.
Vancouver Island
-
Machete-wielding woman charged after allegedly taking taxi on multi-city ride in B.C.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a machete and taking a taxicab on a multi-city ride across Greater Victoria after the driver asked her to pay her fare.
-
Budget pressures mean Sooke school bus fees returning next year
The Sooke School District is bringing back school bus fees to help address a $2.8-million budget shortfall.
-
Business partner of twice-disbarred B.C. lawyer liable for negligent misrepresentations to investors
A B.C. woman who was the business partner of a disgraced former lawyer has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 to a group of investors who provided funds for the law firm's ill-fated expansion plans.