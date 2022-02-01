Police in Toronto will announce the results of a special eight-month investigation into high-end auto thefts today.

Toronto Police say Project Taurus has resulted in the recovery of vehicles, cash and weapons.

Police say the investigation also led to multiple arrests to date.

Experts say new technology has made it easier for car thieves to steal vehicles while a pandemic-driven shortage of semiconductor chips has increased demand.

They say thieves have been seen on surveillance video stealing cars in as little as thirty seconds, right out of someone's driveway.

Today's news conference will be held at the Toronto Police Service headquarters with Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue of Detective Operations, Insp. Richard Harris from Hold Up Squad and Insp. Shannon Dawson of 32 Division.

