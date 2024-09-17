TORONTO
Toronto

Charlotte Cardin, Allison Russell, eight others compete for Polaris Music Prize

Canadian singer and songwriter Charlotte Cardin is seen in Montreal on Monday, March 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Canadian singer and songwriter Charlotte Cardin is seen in Montreal on Monday, March 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share

Albums from 10 acclaimed Canadian acts — including Charlotte Cardin, the Beaches and Allison Russell — will compete for the Polaris Music Prize tonight.

The prestigious $50,000 award, presented at Toronto's Massey Hall, anoints the best Canadian album of the year as decided by a jury of music critics based on its artistic merit.

Other contenders include rapper Tobi, Inuk musician Elisapie and previous Polaris winner Jeremy Dutcher.

The Polaris short list spotlights rising Canadian acts to a wider national audience, but in a rare instance, seven of this year’s contenders have already won Junos, the country’s top music award.

Among them is DJ and producer Bambii, who picked up her first Juno in Halifax earlier this year, while Toronto rapper DijahSB, Calgary drag queen rock project Cindy Lee and Montreal punk band Nobro round out the list.

The Polaris will feature performances by most of this year's nominees and is hosted by last year's winner Debby Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News