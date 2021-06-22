TORONTO -- Toronto police will announce the largest drug seizure in its history on Tuesday morning, saying more than a metric tonne of controlled substances was seized in a recent probe that also involved York Regional Police, Ontario Provincial Police and Canada Border Services Agency.

Dubbed “Project Brisa,” the six-month long investigation yielded 20 arrests, including charges against one youth.

Toronto police say the sheer size of the drug seizure means it must be viewed in person.

An outdoor, physically-distanced news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

