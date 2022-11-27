Toronto police search for suspects after victim allegedly hit in the head with a bottle

Two suspects wanted in connection with an assault with a weapon investigation are seen in this image. (Toronto Police Service) Two suspects wanted in connection with an assault with a weapon investigation are seen in this image. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton