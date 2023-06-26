Toronto police search for suspect following alleged home invasions, assaults

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in an ongoing assault investigation.

Police say they responded to a call for unknown trouble just before 7 p.m. on June 18 near the intersection of Keele Street and Bloor Street West.

The wanted suspect allegedly assaulted the victim in a residence. When the victim attempted to flee, police say the suspect dragged the victim back inside the residence and let before police arrived.

Less than one week later, on June 24, the suspect allegedly returned to the Keele and Bloor streets area, striking a victim with an unspecified object inside a residence. Police say the suspect then proceeded to use a sharp weapon to slash the victim’s face and upper body, then left before officers arrived.

It’s not immediately clear whether the victim was the same person who was targeted in the earlier attack or someone else entirely.

Cyrus Alaei, 25, of Toronto, is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, unlawfully entering a dwelling house, possession of a weapon, and assault, as well as two counts each of assault with a weapon, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a release order.

Alaei is described as five feet and two inches tall, with black hair and a black goatee.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents or Alaei’s whereabouts to contact investigators.