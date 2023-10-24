TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police search for 2 suspects who allegedly threatened a group of youths at school with a knife

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

    Toronto police are searching for two men who allegedly threatened a group of youths with a knife during school hours at an east-end high school last Wednesday.

    Police said they responded to a knife call in the area of Carlaw Avenue and Gerrard Street East, just before 12:50 p.m.

    Officers said two men approached a group of youths at Oasis Alternative Secondary School during school hours. One of them then brandished a knife and threatened the group, police said.

    No injuries were reported.

    The first suspect is described as a five-foot-three with a slim build, brown and grey short hair, and a short stubble. He was last seen carrying a red draw string bag and wearing light colours.

    The second suspect is a five-foot-six with a muscular build. Police did not provide any information about what he was last seen wearing.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com. 

