TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police say teen suspects carjacked victim, rammed police cruiser

    FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Share

    Five masked suspects, three of whom are teenagers, allegedly carjacked a victim in Scarborough early Thursday morning and intentionally rammed a police cruiser with a stolen vehicle as they attempted to flee, police say.

    Officers from 42 Division were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East in Scarborough at 2:50 a.m. for a carjacking. Police said the five suspects were travelling in a stolen Volkwagen Tiguan before they approached the victim, who was standing near their vehicle.

    The suspects assaulted the victim, police said, and made a demand for their keys. Two of the suspects then allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle and drove away from the scene as the Volkswagen followed.

    It’s unclear if the victim was injured.

    Police said officers quickly responded and located both stolen vehicles. When officers approached, they said the suspects entered one of the vehicles and “intentionally rammed a police vehicle.”

    “The suspects exited the stolen vehicle and officers were able to arrest three of the five suspects after a short foot pursuit,” police said in a news release.

    Both stolen vehicles were recovered, police added.

    One 18-year-old suspect, identified by police as Miljazi Zorjani, and two 17-year-old suspects, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are charged with robbery, disguise with intent, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    All three suspects were scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

    Police said there is no description available for the outstanding two suspects.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information about the alleged incident to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Olympics gymnastics latest: Simone Biles becomes oldest women's gymnastics champ since 1952

    Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News