Toronto police release images of suspect wanted in east-end sexual assault investigation

Toronto police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a female in what she believed to be her ride-share vehicle.

The incident happened on Sunday.

Police say that they responded to a call for a sexual assault at noon.

According to investigators, a female entered a dark-coloured Toyota Corolla near Yonge and Dundas streets thinking that it was her rideshare.

They said that the suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted her in that vehicle before dropping her off at her home near Victoria Park Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

Police said that the suspect continued to follow the victim and attempted to “push his way inside her home.” She then denied him entry and he fled the area, they said.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium build, between the ages of 35 to 45 with brown eyes and unshaven facial hair.

Police say that he spoke with an accent, and was last seen wearing a black coat with a white circular logo on the left bicep, blue pants, and brown hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-T8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.