Toronto police release images of alleged porch pirate
Toronto police are searching for an alleged porch pirate who they say is connected to a string of package thefts in the city’s east end last year.
In a news release issued Sunday, police said that they believe the suspect is responsible for at least seven reported incidents of porch piracy.
The incidents occurred between Jan. 10 and Oct. 10 at various homes in East York, they said.
Surveillance images of the suspect were released by police on Sunday in an effort to identify them. The images appear to show the suspect in the act of one of the alleged porch package thefts.
Police said the suspect has been seen fleeing the scenes of the alleged thefts on an e-bike.
The suspect is described as 30 to 50 years old and five-foot-nine to five-foot-eleven with shoulder-length wavy brown/reddish hair. They were last seen wearing a black-and white-coloured helmet and black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect in connection with a series of alleged porch package thefts. (Toronto Police Service)
