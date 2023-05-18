Toronto police release annual hate crime report, including 15 per cent decrease in hate crimes on public transit

Toronto police are reporting a 15 per cent decrease in hate crimes on public transit in 2022 compared to 2021, despite a number of high-profile incidents which garnered media attention.

The statistic is one of many released by police on Thursday in as part of their annual hate crime statistical report. Police said the number of reported hate crimes decreased by about 6 per cent – from 257 to 242 – but the number of reported hate crimes in 2022 is 74 per cent higher than it was in 2019 and 40 per cent higher than the 10-year average.

Police say hate crimes in 2022 mostly targeted members of the Jewish, Black, and LGBTQ2S+ communities. The three most frequently reported criminal offences motivated by hate in 2022 were property damage, assault, and uttering threats.

The Jewish and Black communities were the most frequently victimized groups for hate-motivated mischief to property occurrences, while the LGBTQ2S+ community was most frequently victimized by hate-motivated assault. The Black and LGBTQ2S+ communities were most frequently victimized through hate-motivated threats.

2022 also saw an increase in hate crimes reported at schools, 52 for the year, as well as an uptick in hate crimes against Ukrainian and Russian communities.

Police say that while crimes against East and South East Asian communities decreased in 2022, the percentage of hate crimes targeting Asian communities remained higher than pre-pandemic levels. Asian communities were also the most frequently victimized group on public transit.

One hate-motivated attack on public transit last year made international headlines, when 28-year-old Nyima Dolma was set on fire at Kipling Station. She died of her injuries.

“Hate motivated crimes in our city have lasting impacts on individuals, family, friends, and the many diverse communities we serve across Toronto. Despite seeing a slight drop in reported hate crimes in 2022, we know they continue to be under reported for several reasons, including fear and retaliation,” said Deputy Chief Robert Johnson in a press release. “Hate crimes remain a priority for our Service and we will continue to work alongside our communities to break down barriers and foster an atmosphere of trust, as we encourage those impacted by these crimes to report them to police.”