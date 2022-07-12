Toronto subway station attack victim remembered as 'kind, joyful and friendly'
A 28-year-old woman who died earlier this month after being doused with a flammable substance and set on fire on a Toronto bus outside Kipling subway station is being remembered as “kind, joyful and friendly.”
Nyima Dolma was attacked on June 17 and rushed to hospital with second and third-degree burns. Dolma was placed on life support but succumbed to her injuries just over two weeks later on July 5.
“Her young and promising life in Canada was cut short due to the tragic incident which happened on June 17, 2022. Please remember her in your prayers (Monlam) as the family grieves through this sorrowful time,” a statement shared on Monday by the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre on behalf of Dolma’s family and friends noted.
“We greatly appreciate and express our thanks to all for your support and understanding during this difficult time.”
Dolma’s sister, Dawa Tsamchoe, previously released a short statement on the day her sibling died.
“My sister lived a life of service to others and cared for many people,” she wrote on a crowdfunding page.
A prayer service for Dolma will be held at the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A cremation service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Mississauga’s St. John’s Dixie Crematorium.
Parkdale-High Park MPP Bhutila Karpoche, who is Ontario’s first Tibetan-Canadian member of provincial parliament, offered her condolences in a July 11 statement.
“I was saddened to learn of the death of the young Tibetan woman who was attacked at Kipling Station. My thoughts are with her grieving family and friends,” she said.
“What we know so far about the disturbing circumstances that led to (Nyima’s) death has raised serious concerns about gender-based violence and mental health.”
Shortly after the assault, which Toronto police called an “isolated incident” and a “random attack,” 33-year-old Tenzin Norbu, of Toronto, was arrested.
He was initially charged with attempt murder, assault with a weapon, common nuisance endanger lives/safety of public, and mischief over $5,000 - interfere with property.
On Monday, the charges against Norbu were upgraded to include first-degree murder.
Police have previously said they are treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated offense.
They have also said that here was no relationship between the victim and the accused.
