TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario driver caught going more than 100 km/h in school zone

    A driver was caught going more than 100 km/h in a school zone in York Region on Monday. (York Regional Police/X) A driver was caught going more than 100 km/h in a school zone in York Region on Monday. (York Regional Police/X)
    Share

    A 22-year-old driver was caught going more than 100 km/h in a school zone in York Region on Monday.

    York Regional Police said the driver was heading southbound on Second Concession north of Mount Albert Sideroad in East Gwillimbury, Ont. at around 8:15 a.m. 

    Officers allege the driver was travelling more than 52 km/h over the speed limit. Police told CTV News Toronto that the driver said "they were late for work" when they were pulled over. They add that there were several school buses in the area at the time.

    There were no reported injuries.

    Consequently, the driver had their licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for two weeks due to their speeding and stunt driving charges.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Singh challenged on carbon tax stance as MPs return to Ottawa

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh still won't say whether his party would scrap the federal carbon pricing program if elected, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is increasing his calls for the NDP to vote non-confidence in the Liberals and trigger a 'carbon tax election.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News