TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police officer struck by motorcyclist in hit-and-run

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    Toronto police say an officer was struck by a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run on Lake Shore Boulevard West Wednesday evening.

    It happened near New Brunswick Way, just north of the Budweiser Stage, at 7:17 p.m.

    Police said the driver, described as a white male, fled the scene on a white, red, and silver Ducati with a missing side mirror.

    The officer sustained minor injuries, police said.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-2222.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News