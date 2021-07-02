TORONTO -- A Toronto police officer has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle near City Hall overnight, Chief James Ramer has confirmed.

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup of 52 Division,” Ramer said while providing an update on the situation Friday morning.

Ramer said Northrup died while responding to a call in the parking garage located underneath City Hall, near Queen and Bay streets, just after midnight.

He said the incident was "deliberate and intentional." The Homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

A large police presence was on scene in the hours following the incident, along with the service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Northrup, a 31-year veteran of the force, was in plainclothes when he and another officer responded to a "priority call" in the area.

No other information about the call has been released by police.

At that time, police say Northrup was intentionally struck by a vehicle.

It is with profound sadness that we have lost a member of our family. Constable Jeff Northrup #99201 was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call overnight in the Queen and Bay St area

One suspect is in custody, police said.

An emotional Mayor John Tory was on hand for the update from police and extended his condolences to Northrup's family.

Northrup is survived by his wife and three children as well as his mother.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.