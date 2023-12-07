Toronto police officer charged for allegedly assaulting woman

A Toronto police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman during a dispute on Wednesday.

The officer, 42-year-old Const. Catalin Dorobantu, is facing an assault charge in connection with the Dec. 6 incident.

No other details have been released about what occurred. Police did not disclose the relationship between Dorobantu and the woman.

He has also been suspended with pay. The constable works out of 32 Division has been a member of the Toronto Police Service for nine years.

Dorobantu is scheduled to appear in court next month.