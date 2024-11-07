TORONTO
Toronto

    • 3 people in custody after man fatally stabbed at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough

    FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Share

    A man is dead and three people are in custody following an early-morning stabbing inside a Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) building in Scarborough’s West Hill area.

    Police were called to the building on Lawrence Avenue, just east of Kingston Road, for a stabbing at around 6:10 a.m.

    “Upon arrival, police located an adult male with stab wounds,” Duty Insp. Todd Jocko told reporters outside the building. “Life-saving efforts were done. Unfortunately, the male had succumbed to his injuries, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

    No other injuries were reported, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

    Jocko said a man and two women have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing.

    “We believe that all parties are known to one another, and there is no risk to public safety,” he said.

    The circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing are not yet clear, however police did say that the stabbing is not believed to be random.

    Jocko couldn’t say if any of the parties involved lived at the building.

    Police are appealing to anyone with further information to contact investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu

    A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.

    2024 will likely be the hottest year on record, climate agency warns

    For the second year in a row, Earth will almost certainly be the hottest it's ever been. And for the first time, the globe this year reached more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming compared to the pre-industrial average, the European climate agency Copernicus said Thursday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News