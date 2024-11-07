3 people in custody after man fatally stabbed at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough
A man is dead and three people are in custody following an early-morning stabbing inside a Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) building in Scarborough’s West Hill area.
Police were called to the building on Lawrence Avenue, just east of Kingston Road, for a stabbing at around 6:10 a.m.
“Upon arrival, police located an adult male with stab wounds,” Duty Insp. Todd Jocko told reporters outside the building. “Life-saving efforts were done. Unfortunately, the male had succumbed to his injuries, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
No other injuries were reported, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Jocko said a man and two women have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing.
“We believe that all parties are known to one another, and there is no risk to public safety,” he said.
The circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing are not yet clear, however police did say that the stabbing is not believed to be random.
Jocko couldn’t say if any of the parties involved lived at the building.
Police are appealing to anyone with further information to contact investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.
