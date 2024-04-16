TORONTO
Toronto

Toronto police monitoring rail line protest

Protesters are shown blocking some rail tracks in Toronto's west end on April 16. Protesters are shown blocking some rail tracks in Toronto's west end on April 16.
Toronto police say they are monitoring a pro-Palestinian protest blocking railway lines in the city.

The group told CP24 they have set up at a railway line at Osler Street and Pelham Avenue near The Junction and plan to stay there for hours.

Toronto police said they are on-scene monitoring the protest and no arrests have been made so far.

Metrolinx said there have been no disruptions to its services because of the protests.

Police say road closures are in effect because of the protest. Osler Street is closed from Cariboo Avenue to Linder Street, while Pelham Avenue is closed at Uxbridge.

