A 41-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a motorcycle collision on the Don Valley Parkway that claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman last year.

The collision took place at around 10:40 p.m. on May 31, 2021.

Toronto Police said several motorcycles were travelling south on the Don Valley Parkway at a high rate of speed.

A 2016 black Suzuki motorcycle struck the metal barrier on the highway and a 2009 red Honda motorcycle also became involved in the collision, police said.

A 39-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old man was also critically injured and a 40-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

At the time of the collision, police said they received reports “that several motorcycles were speeding and cutting through lanes.”

A man turned himself in at Traffic Services in connection with the deadly collision on Tuesday, police said.

Police said an a news release that 41-year-old Novel Yashaev of Toronto has now been charged with impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and operation while prohibited.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance at Old City Hall on May 5.

Police are asking anyone who might have information in connection with the collision to contact investigators.