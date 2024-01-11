TORONTO
    • Toronto police investigating separate shootings that injured two men

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

    Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings in the city Thursday night that left two men injured.

    The first shooting occurred near Grandravine Drive and Jane Street, north of Sheppard Avenue West. Police said they received the call shortly after 9 p.m.

    Officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The shooter was believed to have fled in a grey SUV that was last seen travelling north on Jane Street, police said.

    There is no suspect description.

    Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police got a call for a shooting in the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue.

    When officers arrived, they did not locate a victim but discovered shell casings.

    Police were later notified about a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds had walked into a hospital.

    He is in stable condition, police said.

    No suspect information is available but police said the suspect vehicle is a black SUV.

