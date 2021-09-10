TORONTO -- A number of election signs in Toronto were defaced with “offensive symbols and language” in an incident that police say they are investigating as a suspected hate crime.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said they received a report about the vandalism on Thursday, though the incident “can’t be tied to one specific area at this time.”

“The hate crime unit is aware and it will be investigated as a suspected hate crime,” police said.

No other information about the vandalism was released by police.

The news comes after police in York Region began investigating a string of anti-Semitic graffiti found on election signs in Newmarket and Aurora last month.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.