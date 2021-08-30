TORONTO -- Warning: the following content may be disturbing to some viewers.

Police are seeking suspects after a string of hate-motivated, anti-Semitic graffiti has appeared on multiple political campaign signs throughout York Region in the last week.

The latest incident occurred on Aug. 28, York Regional Police Service (YRPS) said, along Yonge Street between Kingston Road and Bristol Road, in Newmarket, Ont.

Police have not said how many signs were affected but confirmed they were vandalized with anti-Semitic messaging.

The first instance occurred on Aug. 24, according to police, and was discovered at approximately 6:30 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street, St. John’s side road and Bayview and Wellington Avenues in Aurora, Ont.

On that day, more than ten political campaign signs were found to have swastikas and the words “nazis” in capital letters written in spray paint.

Tony Van Bynen, candidate for Newmarket-Aurora, posted photographs of some of his signs from St. John’s Sideroad.

“This morning, I was notified of acts of vandalism to some of my signs,” he said on social media. “I am sorry to members of the Jewish community who had to see these signs along St. John’s. There is absolutely no room for this kind of hatred in our community.”

This morning, I was notified of acts of vandalism to some of my signs. I am sorry to members of the Jewish community who had to see these signs along St. John’s. There is absolutely no room for this kind of hatred in our community. pic.twitter.com/guJaZPs9EV — Tony Van Bynen (@TonyVanBynen) August 24, 2021

This instance is the latest in a string of hate-motived attacks against the Jewish community in Toronto. This month, a school, a synagogue, a bus shelter and multiple homes have been targeted with anti-Semitic messages.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141.

With files from CTV Toronto's Katherine DeClerq.