TORONTO -- Police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital following an overnight shooting in Flemingdon Park.

Toronto police say they responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Grenoble Drive and Don Mills Road in North York at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

A vehicle was located in a Tim Hortons parking lot with a male victim inside, police said.

The man was transported to a trauma centre with unknown injuries.

Police said shots were fired at the victim while he was sitting in his parked vehicle at an apartment building parking lot at 10 Grenoble Drive.

Numerous shell casings were located at the scene.

The victim then drove to the nearby Tim Hortons parking lot, police said.

A suspect was last seen wearing a face covering, possibly a bandana, and fled the scene on foot, police said.

“So far, what we have is a lone shooter, a male who left on foot in a southwesterly direction from Grenoble Court. We have significant presence in the area. We’re looking for any witnesses,” Insp. Andy Singh told CP24.

No further information on the suspect is available at this point in time.

Police are at both scenes investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.