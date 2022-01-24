Police are investigating after a man was found in critical condition suffering from a gunshot wound in midtown Toronto Sunday night.

Investigators say they received reports of a man on the ground near Avenue Road and College View Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West just before midnight. When emergency crews arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police later said the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition with what appeared to be a gunshot.

Very few details have been provided by police about the incident other than the victim is male.

Police have also not said if the victim is a resident of the area where he was found.

Toronto Police Service’s Gangs and Gun Squad could be seen at the scene on Monday morning.