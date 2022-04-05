Toronto police identify man killed in Cabbagetown stabbing
Police have identified a Toronto man who died following a stabbing in the city’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood Saturday night.
It happened in the area of Ontario and Shuter streets at 8:14 p.m. That’s where emergency crews located a man suffering from a number of stab wounds to his torso, police said.
The victim, identified by investigators on Tuesday as 58-year-old Abdi Jama, was rushed to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.
He is the city's 18th homicide victim of the year.
Toronto Police Insp. Roger Caracciolo told CP24 at the scene on Sunday that Jama had come across another man on Ontario Street just before an altercation took place when he was stabbed.
Shamar James, 30, of Toronto was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident. He appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.
Police are asking anyone with information related to their investigation to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.
