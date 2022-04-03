Man dead after stabbing in downtown Toronto

A man died in hospital Saturday night after a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Ontario and Shuter streets at 8:14 p.m. Saturday where they found an injured man lying on the ground.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have now been called to the scene.

Toronto Police Insp. Roger Caracciolo told CP24 on Sunday the man sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso from a “sharp object.”

Investigators believe the victim came across another man on Ontario Street and an altercation took place, Caracciolo said.

No other details were released regarding possible suspects.

Ontario Street was closed between Shuter and Dundas streets while police investigated the incident.