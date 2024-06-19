Toronto police find hit-and-run vehicle, identify suspect
Police have identified a suspect and vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run last week that killed a 48-year-old man.
The Toronto Police Service and the victim’s brother held a news conference on Wednesday seeking help from the public and witnesses in the search for the suspect.
Police identified the victim as Stuart Costigan of Toronto. Police said that he was struck and killed by a suspect driving a dark-coloured Volkswagen GTI that was travelling south on Roncesvalles Avenue, south of Dundas Street West on June 6 at around 5:15 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was last seen westbound on Howard Park Avenue, police said. Costigan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have found the Volkswagen and are completing forensic testing to confirm it was the vehicle involved in the collision. The vehicle wasn’t stolen, police said.
Police said a person was seen on video footage speaking with the victim prior to the collision. Several vehicles were also captured on video driving through the area after the collision.
“The victim's family is seeking answers,” Det. Aaron Swaine told reporters at the Toronto Traffic Services headquarters on Wednesay. “We are aware that there were several vehicles that travelled through the area of the collision prior to the arrival of emergency services, as well as individuals that were in the area prior to the collision that may have interacted with Mr. Costigan.”
Photo shows the vehicle that fled the scene of a fatal collision on Roncesvalles Avenue on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Toronto Police Service)
“We are urging these individuals to come forward and speak with police, as they may have crucial information that could help us with the investigation.”
Police are asking local residents and businesses, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
