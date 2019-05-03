

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they have collected 504 firearms, including 155 handguns, in the first week of a three-week gun buyback program.

Each firearm is being tested against available forensic evidence to see if it was used in a crime. If it was not, it will be destroyed.

Firearm owners receive $200 for a rifle or shotgun and $350 for a working handgun. Nobody who hands over a gun will be charged with a crime.

Owners will receive their money in approximately eight weeks.

The buyback lasts until May 17.

Anyone wishing to participate is urged to call police so an officer can come to their home and take the weapon with them.

Firearms will not be accepted if they are brought to police stations.

The buyback is one of several initiatives launched in the wake of the 2018 Danforth mass shooting, which occurred during an already bad year for gun violence in Toronto.

A similar program run in 2008 netted more than 2,000 working firearms.

Another buyback in 2013 seized 500 guns.