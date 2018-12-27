

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





There were 44 days left in the year when 23-year-old Cardinal Licorish was fatally gunned down in the stairwell of an apartment building in Scarborough on Nov. 18. He was the city’s 90th homicide victim of 2018.

On this day, Toronto broke a homicide record set 27 years ago.

Ninety-six people were killed in Toronto this year. The oldest one was 94 years old and the youngest one was three weeks old.

The city experienced a significant spike in gun violence in 2018, with 51 gun-related deaths. Twenty people were killed as a result of a stabbing and two shocking incidents, the North York van attack and mass shooting on the Danforth, claimed the lives of 12 people.

Of those murdered, 75 were males and 21 were females. Forty-six of the victims were under the age of 30, while 10 of them were minors.

According to the Toronto police website, 33 homicide cases from this year remain unsolved.

Below is a look at those who lost their lives. CP24 will continue to update this article until the end of the year.

Barbara Kovic, 76

Kovic was found dead inside an Etobicoke home on Jan. 4.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Farley Crescent and Callowhill Drive for a medical call. Kovic was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, 81-year-old Ante Kovic, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Shaquille Wallace, 22

Wallace was fatally shot in Etobicoke on Jan. 9 while he was walking home from work.

As many as six gunshots were fired at Wallace in the area of Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Terrell Carr, 24, and Nasurdin Nasir, 26

Carr and Nasir were pronounced dead after bullets tore through a rented vehicle in Etobicoke on Jan. 19.

The shooting took place in the area of West Deane Park Drive near The East Mall and Rathburn Road.

Carr is seen in the photo above, while no photo of Nasir has been released.

Two other men were critically injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Simon Zerezghi, 25

Zerezghi died after being stabbed as he was swarmed by 10 people in the downtown core on Jan. 29.

The incident took place in the area of Yonge and Wellesley streets.

Colin Defreitas, 25, and James Craig, 32, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Zerezghi’s death.

Isahaq Omar, 36

Omar was fatally shot in the city’s Bayview Village neighbourhood on Feb. 8.

Police were called to the area of Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent and located Omar suffering from gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anik Stewart, 21

Stewart was pronounced dead after an incident took place in Scarborough on Feb. 15.

Officials were called to the area of Old Kingston Road and Military Trail for reports of a shooting.

Aruran Suthakaran, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death.

Terrance Coughlin, 59

Coughlin died after a midtown assault on Feb. 26.

The assault took place in the area of Bathurst and Nina streets.

Curtis Ashley Wheatley, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Coughlin’s death.

Shaun Kinghorn, 44

Kinghorn was fatally shot in North York on March 2.

The incident took place in the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive.

No arrests have been made in this investigation.

Essozinam Assali, 27

Assali was pronounced dead inside a North York condo on March 6.

Emergency crews were called to a unit in the area of Highway 401 and the Don Valley Parkway.

Upon arrival, police located a deceased man from Edmonton on the balcony.

Investigators said there are no remaining suspects in this case.

Dwayne Anthony Vidal, 31

Vidal was returning to his Etobicoke home on March 10 when he was fatally shot.

The incident took place in the area of Mount Olive and Silverstone drives.

Surveillance camera footage shows a male suspect approach Vidal and open fire while he was walking from his vehicle to his residence.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Nnamdi Ogba, 26

Ogba was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle in Etobicoke on March 16.

The incident took place on Scarlettwood Court.

Police said Ogba was an “innocent man” fatally shot “for no reason” other than an ongoing turf war he had nothing to do with.

Trevaughan Miller, 19, Abdullahi Mohamed, 22, and Abdirahman Islow, 27, have each been charged with first-degree murder in connection with this investigation.

Thanh Tien Ngo, 32, and Ruma Amar, 29

Ngo and Amar (from left to right) were the victims of a fatal double shooting outside a North York bowling alley on March 17.

Police said they arrived at the entrance of Playtime Bowl in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue to find the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ngo was targeted, while Amar was an innocent bystander, according to investigators. Officers said the pair did not know each other.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Bryan Thomas, 32

Thomas was fatally shot in Scarborough’s Maryvale neighbourhood on April 6.

The deadly shooting took place in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Terraview Boulevard.

Police have not yet said what they believe motivated the shooting that left the Pickering man dead and no arrests have been made in this case.

Fesal Ahmed Mohammad Sobir, 26

Sobir was fatally stabbed inside an East York convenience store on April 10.

At the time, emergency crews were called to a 7-Eleven in the area of O’Connor Drive and Donlands Avenue.

Police said a stabbing took place after a brief altercation inside the store.

Ahilan Chandrasekaramoorthy, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with this case.

Joel Newby, 23

Newby was fatally stabbed inside a Toronto Community Housing apartment building in the city’s Scarborough Junction neighbourhood on April 21.

The building is located near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue.

A suspect identified as Joshua Bewley, 27, was arrested by police in Vancouver after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued on a charge of first-degree murder.

North York van attack

Eight women and two men were killed in the North York van attack on April 22.

A rented van struck multiple people on sidewalks along Yonge Street between Finch and Sheppard avenues.

Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45, Andrea Bradden, 33, Geraldine Brady, 83, So He Chung, 22, Anne Marie D’Amico, 30, (top, left to right) Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94, Ji Hun Kim, 22, Dorothy Sewell, 80, Chul Min Kang, 45, and Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85 (bottom, left to right) were all pronounced dead following the attack.

Sixteen people were also injured in the attack.

Alek Minassian, 25, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the case.

Robert Joseph Walker, 48

Walker was fatally stabbed inside an east-end apartment building on May 6.

The incident took place in the area of Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Christopher Reid, 38

Reid was pronounced dead after being found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on May 10.

The crash happened near Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Mohammed Gharda, 17

Gharda was killed in a Scarborough shooting on May 20.

Shots rang out in the residential area of Milford Haven Drive and Greenock Avenue at the time.

An 18-year-old was seriously injured in the shooting as well.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Jaiden Jackson, 28

Jackson was fatally shot in a parking garage downtown after leaving a private party at Drake’s Pick 6ix restaurant on May 20.

Investigators said Jackson was shot 20 times while running down the ramp of a parking garage located in the area of Yonge and Wellington streets.

Surveillance footage showing the deadly incident was released by officers in an effort to identify those responsible.

No arrests have made in this case.

Abbegail Elliott, 21

Elliott was found suffering from obvious signs of trauma inside an apartment in The Annex on May 23 before being pronounced dead.

Police originally responded to a shooting call in the area of Bloor Street and Spadina Road but later determined Elliott’s injuries were likely sustained from a stabbing.

Saria Lopez Iglesias, 26, and David Obregon Castro, 25, have both been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death.

Rhoderie Estrada, 41

Estrada, a mother of three, was killed inside her East York home on May 26.

At the time, officers arrived at the residence located in the area of Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive and found the woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma inside the bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe someone entered the home through a side window before murdering Estrada.

David Beak, 23, and Yostin Murillo, 22, were charged with first-degree murder in connection with this case.

William David Long, 56

Long was pronounced dead after an apparent attack took place in the city’s Upper Beaches neighbourhood on May 25.

Police said they believe Long was attacked in a stairwell of a building in the area of Kingston Road and Lee Avenue before being found on the street.

Tiek Anthony Kydd, 21, and Noah Hurlock, 19, have both been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

Venojan Suthesan, 21

Suthesan, a York University Schulich business student, was gunned down and killed outside Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute in Scarborough on May 27.

He had just finished work at Pickle Barrel and was heading to the gym when he was ambushed outside of the school, located in the area of Tapscott Road and Washburn Way.

Police said they believe a suspect was waiting for Suthesan at the time but have not determined a motive in the fatal shooting, noting investigators have not ruled out the possibility of mistaken identity.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Matthew Staikos, 37

Staikos, a tech entrepreneur, was fatally shot while walking in Yorkville on May 28.

Gunfire rang out near Yorkville Avenue and Bay Street after a Mercedes rolled up behind Staikos and his friend.

Police said a suspect got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at Staikos before fleeing the scene. Investigators noted the victim may not have been known to the gunman.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Israel Edwards, 18

Edwards was pronounced dead after being shot in Yonge-Dundas Square on May 30.

Multiple shots were fired at the Pickering teenager at the busy downtown square, located at Yonge and Dundas streets.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified as per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with this case.

Rodney Rizun, 45

Rizun was shot and killed in south Etobicoke on June 5.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue for reports of a shooting.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Aaron Rankine-Wright, 19

Rankine-Wright was riding his bicycle in Little Portugal on June 9 when he was struck by a vehicle and stabbed to death.

At the time, police said the male victim was cycling to work in the area of Dundas and Dufferin streets.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with this investigation.

Victoria Selby-Readman, 28

Selby-Readman was found dead inside an apartment building she had been renting in the city’s West Queen West neighbourhood on June 12.

The apartment is located in the area of Richmond and Niagara streets.

Richard Isaac, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation. Officers said Isaac moved in with Selby-Readman three weeks before her death.

Joseph Perron, 51

Perrson was found dead in a field behind a highrise apartment in the city’s west end on June 13.

Police said the male victim was badly beaten in the area of Queen Street West and Lansdowne Avenue.

After a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for a suspect wanted in connection with this case, 42-year-old Raymond Moore was charged with second-degree murder.

Paul Spilchen, 29

Spilchen was fatally stabbed at a bar in Scarborough’s Cliffcrest neighbourhood on June 16.

Officers responded to a call at Working Dog Saloon, located on St. Clair Avenue near Midland Avenue.

A 25-year-old man was also injured in the stabbing.

Michael MacKinnon, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the investigation.

Yosuke Hayahara, 73

Hayahara was killed after a man allegedly pushed him in front of a subway train at Bloor-Yonge Station on June 18.

Police said the incident was unprovoked and the two men did not know each other.

John Reszetnik, 57, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with this case.

Winston Freckleton, 56

Freckleton died as a result of stab wounds after an incident took place at an Etobicoke plaza on the afternoon of June 23.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds in the area Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue.

Joseph Whittick, 30, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deadly incident.

Patrick McKenna, 20 and Dalbert Allison, 40

McKenna and Allison (from left to right) were fatally shot inside an Etobicoke home on June 24.

Emergency crews were called to the residence, located in the area of Lightwood Drive and Sanagan Road, for reports shots fired.

Investigators said two suspects knocked on the door of the home before one of the male victims answered. Shots were fired as soon as the door was opened, according to police.

No arrests have been made in connection with this case.

Jenas Nyarko, 31

Nyarko was killed in a drive-by shooting in North York on June 24 while on her way home from a funeral.

The fatal shooting took place outside of a residence in the area of Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West. Nyarko was with three friends when a vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire.

Police previously said there was nothing in Nyarko or her friends’ pasts that would suggest they would be the intended targets of this incident.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Brent Young, 41

Young was fatally shot inside a downtown Toronto public housing highrise on June 25.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews were called to the building, located in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets.

Warren Farrell, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with this investigation.

Jahvante Smart, 21, and Ernest Modekwe, 28

Smart and Modekwe (from left to right) were pronounced dead after gunfire rang out on June 30 outside of Cube Nightclub in the city’s Entertainment District.

Shots were fired in the area of Queen Street West and Peter Street over the Canada Day long weekend. A 37-year-old woman also suffered serious injuries in the shooting.

Both men who were fatally shot were part of the Toronto music scene.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Matthew Lidster, 29

Lidster was fatally stabbed in the city’s east end on July 1.

The incident took place in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues.

Paul Napolitano, 19, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lidster’s death.

Marcel Teme, 19

Teme was killed in a shooting in Kensington Market on Canada Day.

Officers were called to the area of College Street and Augusta Avenue for reports of a shooting. Three others were injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Karim Hirani, 25

Hirani was pronounced dead after a lone gunman approached a group of people and opened fire in Black Creek on June 8.

The incident took place near a building on Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street.

Officers said Hirani was drinking with his friends at the time of the shooting. The attack appeared to be targeted, but police said it is not clear if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Jibri Husani James, 39

James, a father to two daughters, was fatally shot in the city’s Black Creek neighbourhood on July 9.

Police said he was standing outside of a building in the area of Shoreham Drive and Shoreham Court when an unknown assailant approached him and fired multiple shots.

Investigators, at the time, would not confirm if the deadly incident was believed to be gang-related or associated with some type of turf war.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Carolyn Campbell, 52

Campbell was pronounced dead after being found without vital signs inside a Scarborough home on July 5.

The residence is located in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East.

Investigators said a post-mortem examination was conducted but the cause of death will not be released to the public.

Josiph Cardle, 44, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

Kerry Romain, 47

Romain was pronounced dead after being located face down on a sidewalk in South Riverdale on July 21.

Officers found the male victim in the area of Eastern and Broadview avenues.

At the time, police said the homicide was an “unprovoked attack on an innocent man.”

Roger Foreshaw, 45, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation. Officers said the victim and the suspect were “acquainted” but did not know to what extent.

Danforth mass shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, (from left to right) were fatally shot as a gunman opened fire on the Danforth on July 22.

The mass shooting took place in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues.

At the time, the Kozis was finishing up having ice cream with her family at a restaurant and Fallon was out with her friends celebrating a birthday.

More than a dozen other people were injured in the attack.

Faisal Hussian was identified as the shooter by the province’s police watchdog. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during an interaction with police on that night.

Kevin Boakye, 24

Boakye, a father of two young children, was fatally struck by gunfire while waiting for a red light to change in the city’s Humber Summit area on July 25.

The suspect vehicle pulled up alongside the victim’s Dodge Journey in the area of Duncanwoods Drive and Islington Avenue before shots rang out.

Police said Boakye was known to police but did not have any known gang connections.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Andre Phoenix, 33

Phoenix was killed as he was gunned down in the parking lot of a Rexdale plaza on Aug. 15.

Police said Phoenix was walking to get pizza in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road when he was fatally shot.

Surveillance camera footage has been released in connection with this case but no arrests have been made.

Elena Marcucci, 84

Marcucci was fatally stabbed, allegedly by her grandson, in Etobicoke on Aug. 18.

The incident took place in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.

Marcucci’s caregiver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

Michael Colastosti was charged with first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with this investigation.

Jack Meldrum, 15, and Kristopher Quiroz-Brown, 19

Meldrum and Quiroz-Brown (from left to right) died after a stabbing took place near Sherway Gardens Mall on Aug. 18.

The teenagers died after being rushed from the scene to hospital.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified as per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Meldrum’s death.

Jesse Graham-Richter, 22

Graham-Richter was found dead inside a Corktown Toronto Community Housing apartment building on Aug. 9.

Shots rang out in the common area on the fourth-floor of the building near Adelaide and Parliament streets.

Investigators described the killing as “ambush-style.”

Kyler Johnson, 23, was charged with first-degree murder in connection the investigation.

Danny Morales, 35

Morales was fatally shot in Greektown on Aug. 22.

The deadly incident took place in the area of Danforth and Langford avenues.

Police said Morales may have been involved in a dispute at a local bar prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Jermaine George Titus, 32

Titus, a father to a four-year-old boy, died behind the wheel of a vehicle as another vehicle drove past him and opened fire in the Mount Dennis area on Aug. 22.

The incident, which was captured on surveillance footage, took place in the area of Jane Street and Weston Road.

Police said Titus was targeted but did not specify why.

The next day, Shamoi Palmer, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with this investigation.

Joey Stele, 48

Stele was killed in a hit-and-run collision in the city’s New Toronto neighbourhood on Aug. 13.

The crash occurred in the area of Ninth and Tenth streets.

Investigators initially said the victim had been struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene. Police later said the victim was involved in an altercation with a man at the time of the incident.

Stele’s death was ruled a homicide about 10 days later.

Constantinos Hondocrostas, 40, faces multiple charges in connection with this case, including manslaughter.

Kafi Abshir, 30

Abshir was fatally stabbed outside of a Toronto Community Housing building in Weston on Aug. 24.

The building is located near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue.

York Regional Police detained a 17-year-old male on an unrelated matter the same day as the stabbing. The same boy was later charged with first-degree murder in connection with this case. He cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Cecil Graham, 49

Graham was pronounced dead after a fight broke out between two men in an industrial area of Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood on Aug. 24.

The incident happened near Melham Court and Markham Court.

Garfield Chambers, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with this investigation.

Colleen Maxwell, 73

Maxwell’s body was found by investigators inside a Regent Park home on Aug. 29.

Officers responded to a medical call on the fifth floor of a co-op building on Cornwall Street, near River Street.

At the time, police said they were treating Maxwell’s death as suspicious.

A 37-year-old man identified as Matthew Kirk Maxwell was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the woman’s death.

Alpha Conteh, 24

Conteh was fatally shot in Scarborough on Aug. 31.

The deadly incident, which was caught on surveillance footage, occurred in the area of Warden Avenue and Danforth Road.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Rudolph Augustus Tyrell, 30

Tyrell was pronounced dead after a shooting took place in Scarborough on Sept. 2.

Gunfire rang out in the area of Sewells Road and McLevin Avenue.

Another man was injured in this incident.

No arrests have been made in connection with this investigation.

Michael Lewis, 30

Lewis, a father to two children, was attending a memorial service for a homicide victim at a downtown park with his pregnant partner on Sept. 2 when he was fatally shot.

Gunfire rang out at Coronation Park, located near Lake Shore and Fort York boulevards, as between 30 and 40 people were attending a service for a homicide victim killed nine years ago.

Police said Lewis was struck by gunfire at close range.

Andrew Douglas, 25, was charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Rocco Scavetta, 65

Scavetta was fatally struck by gunfire near Toronto’s Stockyards District on Sept. 8.

Emergency crews were called to the Toronto West Flea Market, located near Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, for reports of shots fired.

Police said Scavetta was an employee at the market.

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with this case, including second-degree murder.

Chad Day, 42

Day was pronounced dead after he was pushed off a Parkdale apartment balcony during a fight on Sept. 8.

The building is located in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West.

Lee Newelln, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and Christopher Small was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case. Both men are from Hamilton.

Ameer Saib, 50

Saib died in a daylight stabbing outside of a highrise apartment building in Etobicoke on Sept. 11.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Redgrave Drive for reports of a stabbing nearby.

Investigators said Saib was in “some type of fight” with his son at the time. The son and a woman were also injured at the time.

Noah Saib, 20, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with his father’s death.

Unidentified boy, 16

The 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Scarborough on Sept. 14.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Bellamy Road and Eglinton Avenue East at the time.

Investigators have not identified the murdered teen.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Jago Anderson, 19

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene of a Scarborough shooting on Sept 18.

Gunfire erupted in the area of Brimley Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

No arrests have been made in this investigation.

Nader Fadael, 45

Fadael was fatally stabbed in North York’s Newtonbrook neighbourhood on Sept. 19.

Officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive at the time and found a man suffering from severe trauma caused by an “edged weapon.”

He was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with Fadael’s death.

Paul “Boulos” Rizk, 27

Rizk was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting near a North York community centre on Sept. 24.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East for reports of multiple gunshots heard nearby.

Sources told CTV News Toronto a second victim was injured in the shooting, but survived.

No arrests have been made in this investigation.

Mackai Bishop Jackson, 15

Jackson was shot and killed at a Regent Park apartment building on Sept. 25.

The building is located in the area of Sackville and St. Bartholomew streets.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Dwayne McMillan, 44

McMillan was fatally shot at an industrial plaza in the city’s York University Heights neighbourhood on Oct. 2.

Investigators said the incident took place at a business located in the area of Keele Street and Canarctic Drive that ran an illegal marijuana dispensary.

“I believe that was known to the suspect and their motive in this was to rob the dispensary but it turned bad,” Det. Paul Worden told CP24.

Police said McMillan was a security guard at the business. He did not have a part in the sale of marijuana, but controlled entry to the store through a buzzer.

Jahnoye Carpenter, 19, and a 16-year-old boy have both been charged with second-degree murder and arson to property in connection with this case.

Elliott Reid-Doyle, 18

Reid-Doyle was the victim of a fatal daylight shooting near a strip plaza in Scarborough on Oct. 3.

He was gunned down in the parking lot of the plaza near Bonis Avenue and Birchmount Road.

Police said the victim and the suspect spoke for less than a minute before a gun was drawn.

Amal Jones, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Reid-Doyle’s death.

Clark Sissons, 67

Sissons was found dead behind a community centre in Riverside on Oct. 5.

The body of Sissons was located at the rear of the Ralph Thornton Community Centre, near Queen Street East and Saulter Street.

The results of an autopsy were not made public but Sissons’ death was ruled a homicide.

Allan Alexander MacDonald, 57, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

Roy Zamora, 26

Zamora, a business student at Ryerson University, was fatally shot in the driveway of his family home in broad daylight on Oct. 11.

Witnesses said a suspect vehicle was seen on surveillance footage lingering around the residential area of Tavistock Road and Keele Street for hours before gunfire rang out.

The 26-year-old lived at the house with his mother.

No arrests have been made.

Stephen Louis MacDonald, 28

MacDonald was killed in a stabbing at Kennedy Station on Oct. 20.

Emergency crews were called to the Scarborough subway station for reports of a fight involving two or three males.

Security managed to break up the altercation, but MacDoanld sustained multiple stab wounds prior to their arrival.

Mohammad Raswoli, 20, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with this investigation.

Unidentified girl, three-weeks-old

The three-week-old baby girl was pronounced dead after she was allegedly assaulted by her father on Oct. 18.

Officers arrived at a Scarborough apartment complex on Pharmacy Avenue to find an infant girl suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

Matthew Bouffard, 29, was charged with aggravated assault following the incident. Police said the charge will likely be upgraded to second-degree murder pending the results of an autopsy.

Edward Sharron, 58

Sharron was pronounced dead after he was allegedly punched by a stranger downtown on Oct. 12.

The assault took place in the area of Church Street and Dundas Avenue.

Jason Hadfield, 34, was charged with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with this case. Police previously said those charges could be upgraded pending the outcome of an autopsy.

Yohannes Brhanu, 22

Brhanu was shot and killed in Humberlea on Nov. 14.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Albion and Weston roads after nearby residents reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

Officers located the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle when they arrived at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with this case.

Cardinal Licorish, 23

Licorish was fatally shot in the stairwell of a Scarborough building on Nov. 18.

The building is located on Lawrence Avenue East, near Moringside Avenue.

Licorish being the city’s 90th homicide victim broke a record for the city previously set in 1991.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with this case.

Paul Tonya, 47

Tonya died after being located by officers near Moss Park suffering from “serious trauma” on Nov. 16.

Police were called to the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street for reports of an assault at the time.

A few days later, investigators said a post-mortem examination had not yet been scheduled.

Trevor Clarke, 45, has been charged with manslaughter in this case.

Jeffrey Parker, 35

Parker, who friends said was very active in the electronic music community, was fatally stabbed downtown on Dec. 6.

The male victim was found by first responders at a residence in the area of Gerrard and Jarvis streets suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

Friends described Parker as someone who always put others before himself and called the deadly incident “very unexpected.”

Tyler Reynolds, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Parker’s death. Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Jonathan Gayle-West, 29

Gayle-West was pronounced dead at the scene of an Etobicoke crash after being located suffering from gunshot wounds on Dec. 12.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard for reports of a collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Gayle-West was an employee at TSN.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Lawrence Errol Joel John, 28

John was fatally shot inside a vehicle in North York on Dec. 18.

The shooting happened near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

Three suspects approached a vehicle and opened fire on a man, who detectives said came to Canada from St. Vincent and the Grenadines about one year ago.

No arrests have been made.

Edwin “Chris” Humberto Velasquez, 34

Velaquez was shot to death in the city’s Entertainment District on Dec. 19.

Gunfire rang out in the area of King Street and Spadina Avenue as Velaquez and an unidentified female were approached by at least one suspect.

Surveillance camera footage of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with this case has been released by investigators but no arrests have been made.

Cimran Farah, 20

Farah succumbed to his injuries a week after being shot in North Etobicoke on Dec. 21.

The shooting took place in a plaza near Kipling Avenue and Rowntree Road.

A 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old man also sustained injuries in this incident.

No arrests have been made in this case.