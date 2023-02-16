Toronto police can't afford monthly costs staff overtime officers on transit past March: city

Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada

While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.

  • Funeral for four-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week

    A funeral was held Thursday for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier took place around 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.

    The casket of 4-year-old Jacob Gauthier arrives for funeral services Thursday, February 16, 2023 in Laval, Quebec. Gauthier was one of two children killed when a bus crashed into their daycare center. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Snow and freezing rain moving into southwestern Quebec

    Montreal is getting ready to go from rain and record-breaking warmth on Wednesday back to snow and wintery weather Thursday night into Friday. A low pressure system moving up from the United States will bring snow into southwestern Quebec beginning Thursday evening. Montreal will see snow begin Thursday after the evening rush-hour, as temperatures drop, and the snow will intensify overnight. The city could pick up 10 to 15 cm of snow into Friday.

