Toronto police granted $48.3M funding increase with no amendments
Toronto City Council passed the 2023 municipal budget Wednesday night and along with it, a $48.3M increase to the Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) funding.
The hike in police funding represents a 4.3 per cent increase over the 2022 budget, and brings TPS’ total 2023 operating budget to $1.16B.
The funding was passed despite a motion brought forward by Ward 9–Davenport Councillor Alejandra Bravo that proposed $900,000 be reallocated from the police service’s budget increase and invested into operating 24/7 warming centres.
Bravo’s motion failed 8-17. Councillors Alejandro Bravo, Paula Fletcher, Ausma Malik, Josh Matlow, Chris Moise, Amber Morley, Gord Perks, and Jaye Robinson voted in favour.
The Toronto Transit Commission's proposed budget also passed, which granted a $53M increase to the commission.
Shortly after the budget passed, Tory gave notice to the city clerk that he would not veto any part of it, and tendered his resignation, which will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY BUDGET MEETING
Before voting on Bravo’s motion, Council debated the issue and had the opportunity to ask questions of Bravo, TPS Chief Myron Demkiw and a TPS representative.
Ward 9–Etobicoke–Lakeshore councillor Amber Morley first took time to ask TPS chief Myron Demkiw how the increased funding would improve service.
Demkiw said the money will allow TPS to hire more community safety officers, which he says there is significant support for, and to increase emergency core response staffing, in turn, decreasing response times.
Currently, the average wait time for a priority 1 call in the city is 21 minutes, Demkiw said, but, when there are no available units – which is fifty per cent of the time— that wait time increases to over 30 minutes.
Some Toronto residents in recent months have said they've waited up to 24 hours for police to respond to less-urgent 911 calls.
Demkiw says the standard set by the police board for priority 1 calls is six minutes.
In an attempt to identify potential extra costs, Fletcher asked a police representative how many officers have 24/7 access to police vehicles. The representative said 86 senior officers are equipped with vehicles around-the-clock, as per the union’s collective agreement.
Ward 19–Beaches–East York councillor Brad Bradford made a point to ask Bravo if her motion, which moved to cut the increase by $900,000, intended to “defund the police.”
In response, Bravo reread her motion.
“So can you clarify that your intention here is to defund the police?” Bradford asked again.
In 2020, following the murder of George Floyd, Bradford voted in favour of defunding TPS' budget by 10 per cent, stating in a blog post shared to his website, "for too long, the size and scope of policing has grown."
About an hour later, Ward 4–Parkdale–High Park councillor Gord Perks accused Braford of making the issue about “rhetoric.”
In the end, council voted to pass the $1.16B proposed police budget.
TPS BUDGET OVER THE YEARS
Across the eight municipal budgets Tory has signed off on in his time in office, police spending has fluctuated – in some years, he’s decreased the budget, or kept it stagnant. In others, he’s increased funding.
Following calls to defund the police after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, city council passed a motion seeking reforms of the city's police department, but ultimately voted against a proposed 10 per cent cut to the force's budget.
About eight months later, the city approved a 2021 municipal budget that did not offer any increase to TPS’ funding over the year before, freezing it at $1.076B.
Former TPS Chief James Ramer said, at the time, the force was “committed to doing more without asking for more,” and highlighted changes to the force, including an expansion of specialized mental health teams and increased investments in the neighbourhood officer program.
The following year, Tory changed direction and the city approved a 2022 municipal budget that offered $1.1B to the force – a $24.8 million increase over 2021.
'ANY INCREASE IS IRRESPONSIBLE': EXPERT
Beverly Bain, a professor of gender studies at the University of Toronto and organizer of the No Pride in Policing Coalition, told CTV News Toronto last month that any increase to police funding in Toronto cannot be described as responsible.
“Any increase is irresponsible,” Bain said in an interview. Instead, she called on money to be redistributed into community services.
“Police do not protect people,” she said. “Especially racialized people.”
Race-based data collected from 2020 by Toronto police and released in June 2022, showed that, among other things, racialized people in Toronto are 20 to 60 per cent overrepresented among those who faced violence when interacting with police in 2020.
Bain points to the recent death of Taresh Bobby Ramroop as an example of how police interactions can go awry. On Oct. 13, Ramroop fell to his death from the 16th-floor window of a North York apartment in the presence of Toronto police while suffering a mental health crisis.
The incident closely mirrored the high-profile death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Black woman who fell 24 storeys from her High Park apartment balcony to her death in the presence of Toronto police in 2020. The Ontario Special Investigations Unit eventually cleared the officers involved of any wrongdoing, but Korchinski-Paquet’s family has since filed a $10M-civil lawsuit in connection to her death.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Trudeau meets Caribbean leaders, some warn against military intervention in Haiti
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses the escalating crisis in Haiti with Caribbean leaders this week, some experts are urging him to put the brakes on suggestions of military intervention.
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto effective Friday
Mayor John Tory submitted his resignation notice to the city clerk on Wednesday evening, five days after he abruptly announced he was stepping down from the job.
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
Ultra-rare Gretzky hockey card leads RCMP to arrest hobby shop thief: store owner
An Edmonton man has been arrested after he tried to sell a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky hockey card roughly 40 kilometers away from where it was stolen, the card's owner says.
'Conversations weren't around my hockey ability': Ex-NHLer's graphic memoir
In a new graphic memoir, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu shares personal stories of growing up in Toronto and his rise to the NHL with the Calgary Flames.
Russia fires another missile barrage at Ukraine, kills 1
Russia again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of cruise and other missiles on Thursday, hitting targets from east to west as the war 's one-year anniversary nears.
'Canadian cannabis is in peril': Industry leaders call on feds to help
Amid hundreds of layoffs at one of Canada's largest cannabis producers, industry leaders are calling for federal action to help save the sector they say is being killed off with high tax rates and other policies.
Montreal
-
Funeral to be held today for 4-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral will be held today for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
Businessman Mitch Garber pitches taking over Montreal Gazette as paper faces more cuts
Businessman Mitch Garber says he's ready and willing to buy the Montreal Gazette either by himself or with a group of local shareholders as the city's oldest newspaper could soon lose up to a quarter of its staff.
-
Arson squad investigating commercial fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A fire believed to be of criminal origin was extinguished by firefighters early Thursday night in northwestern Montreal in the Saint-Laurent borough. There were no injuries.
London
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
-
Week to end with risk of freezing rain, light snow for London, Ont.
This week’s burst of mild spring-like weather is coming to an end with temperatures expected to plummet, and freezing rain and light snow in the forecast.
-
OPP confirm discovery of human remains in Thames Centre
OPP have confirmed the presence of human remains along a river bank in Thames Centre on Wednesday afternoon and said an investigation is ongoing.
Kitchener
-
Two teens taken to hospital after stabbing in Guelph
Guelph police say two teens have been transported to hospital and two more have been arrested after a stabbing outside a restaurant in Bullfrog Plaza at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.
-
Baden, Ont. restaurant future uncertain after building goes up for sale
Nathalia Zuniga and her husband quit their corporate jobs over six years ago to open the doors of their restaurant in Baden, Ont.
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrian downtown
Sudbury police are investigating after another pedestrian was hit by a vehicle downtown.
-
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
-
Highways 11,17 reopen after fatal crash in northwestern Ontario
A serious crash Wednesday morning involving two SUVs on Highways 11 and 17, about 80 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, has resulted in one death and several people injured.
Ottawa
-
Problematic LRT train parts still pose 'risk to safety,' TSB says
The Transportation Safety Board is issuing a dire warning about the axle bearing assembly on Ottawa's Confederation Line vehicles, saying they will "continue to pose a risk to safety" until OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance resolve the issue.
-
Fire at Rideau Carleton Casino raceway
There were no injuries to people or animals reported after a barn fire at the Rideau Carleton Casino's raceway Wednesday night.
-
Clarence Creek, Ont. family of 8 forced to live in RV as derecho repairs stall
A family of eight in Clarence Creek, Ont. is still dealing with the aftermath of the derecho storm that hit the area last May and repairs are stalled while they wait for their insurance claim.
Windsor
-
Risk of freezing rain, light snow in Windsor’s forecast
While this week has been marked by above seasonal temperatures and spring-like weather, winter is slated to make a comeback with the possibility of freezing rain and light snow Thursday night and into Friday.
-
'Do you know this sticky-fingered suspect?' Windsor police looking for man after apartment building robbery
Windsor police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they allege broke into an apartment building earlier this month and stole money from an office.
-
Hundreds attend Windsor Express-hosted trades expo
For the second year in a row, the Windsor Express basketball team co-hosted a skilled trades expo in the WFCU Centre on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New suspect images released in abduction investigation of Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
-
Three middle-aged people were handed impaired charges in Caledon
Caledon provincial police charged three people with impaired operation between Feb. 11 and 14.
-
City increases spending on roads and infrastructure in 2023 budget
The budget focuses on long-term sustainable investment in infrastructure.
Atlantic
-
Special weather statements issued ahead of freezing rain risk for the Maritimes Friday
The Maritime region is set to experience a weather whiplash when unseasonably warm temperatures drop to below zero at the end of the week.
-
Maritimers fundraising to help earthquake relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria
Maritimers are stepping up to help fundraise and deliver aid to areas of Turkiye and Syria that were devastated by the disastrous Feb. 6 earthquake that has killed more than 39,000 people.
-
Cape Bretoner’s life as a travel nurse: 'It can be tough at times'
A travel nurse originally from Cape Breton says working conditions in Nova Scotia are part of what's keeping her from returning home.
Calgary
-
Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zone
Calgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
-
Truck slams into bus, vehicles and building in northwest Calgary
Calgary police were investigating a collision in the city's northwest on Wednesday that saw a pickup truck plow into several vehicles before crashing into a building.
-
Snow and a steep drop just beyond Calgary's 5-day forecast
West wind warms Calgary's today – but colder days ahead.
Winnipeg
-
'Can’t pay my rent with a bottle of soap': Tiber River ambassadors won’t receive final sales commissions
Ambassadors for a Manitoba company have been told they will not be receiving commission for items they sold last month, but are instead receiving points to purchase items they have been selling.
-
Appeal approved for condo unit on controversial property
A development in Crescentwood is moving forward on a property with a history of controversy.
-
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
Vancouver
-
'No justice, no closure:' Family outraged that driver in deadly B.C. crash won't serve jail time
The family of a young woman killed in a 2020 crash in Coquitlam says the driver's sentence falls short of delivering justice or closure.
-
Health-care vacancies grow in much of B.C. as advocacy ramps up
Vacancies for health-care positions have grown dramatically since the start of the pandemic in British Columbia’s two smallest health authorities as mayors for rural and remote communities gear up to push for more resources.
-
'We just want it done right': Italian Cultural Centre voices concerns about nearby supportive housing project
A new supportive housing project has been given the green light in Vancouver, but a representative for the local community is voicing concerns about safety.
Edmonton
-
Russia fires another missile barrage at Ukraine, kills 1
Russia again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of cruise and other missiles on Thursday, hitting targets from east to west as the war 's one-year anniversary nears.
-
Ultra-rare Gretzky hockey card leads RCMP to arrest hobby shop thief: store owner
An Edmonton man has been arrested after he tried to sell a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky hockey card roughly 40 kilometers away from where it was stolen, the card's owner says.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C for a few days
We're back to positive temperatures in the Edmonton region and across much of central and western Alberta this afternoon.