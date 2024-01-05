Toronto police arrest 2 suspects in connection with carjacking and home invasion investigation

Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a carjacking and home invasion investigation that took place in North York in December of last year.

According to police, five suspects approached a residence in the area of Yonge Street and Florence Avenue, just north of Highway 401, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2023. Two suspects allegedly broke into the residence through the back patio and threatened the victim with a can of pepper spray, demanding their vehicle’s keys.

The suspects obtained the keys and fled the scene, according to police.

A 17-year-old male youth and a 19-year-old man – both from Toronto – have been arrested and charged by police.

Both suspects have been charged with break and enter commit, robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, theft of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

The youth was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2024. He cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police identified the second suspect as Damiane Anderson, who was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 5.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact them at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.