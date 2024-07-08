Toronto Pearson warns of possible delays amid 'sizzling' temperatures
Canada’s national weather agency is warning of high temperatures in the Toronto area on Monday.
The warning, issued by Environment Canada on Sunday, forecasts daytime highs of nearly 31 C in several regions, including Toronto, Hamilton, Burlington-Oakville, Halton Hills-Milton, and Mississauga-Brampton. With humidity, some areas of the region will feel more like 35 to 38.
Environment Canada said there will be little relief overnight as lows are only expected to be 20 C or higher. A cooler air mass is expected to arrive on Tuesday evening.
Older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses as well as those with disabilities or mobility issues may experience greater health risks due to the heat.
People are being urged to watch out for effects of heat illness, which include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of some health conditions.
“Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration,” Environment Canada urged.
“Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”
Delays possible at Toronto Pearson Airport
Toronto Pearson International Airport is warning travellers of possible delays due to the heat.
"We’re expecting it to be a sizzling day as Environment Canada’s heat warning says daytime highs are expected to reach 35 to 38 with the humidex," the statement, shared to social media on Monday morning, reads.
"In this heat, our safety focus is to provide adequate breaks to allow outdoor workers to stay cool. This means your plane could take longer than expected to reach the gate, or your luggage processing could be delayed."
The airport said flights from Pearson to Texas could also see disruptions on Monday as the airport monitors the impacts of Hurricane Beryl.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
Novice northern Ont. driver charged with stunt driving, fleeing police on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
France's elections end up with no clear majority. This is what could happen next
Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.
Hurricane Beryl: More than 1 million without power in Texas
Power outages are mounting along the Texas coast after Beryl came ashore Monday and lashed Houston with heavy rains and powerful winds as the storm moved inland.
Pistols Napoleon planned to use on himself sell for millions at auction
Two pistols belonging to Napoleon Bonaparte, marking the 'darkest moment' in the French emperor’s life, have just sold at an auction for 1.69 million euros (roughly C$2.5 million).
NATO leaders are descending on Washington. Here's what to know
NATO leaders meet this week for a summit commemorating the 75th anniversary of the military alliance, which has never been larger and more focused but is also facing potentially existential threats from outside and within.
A major Russian missile attack on Ukraine kills dozens, hits children's hospital
A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine killed at least 31 people and injured 154 on Monday, officials said, with one missile striking a large children's hospital in the capital, Kyiv, where emergency crews searched the rubble for casualties.
Americans are split over whether Trump should face prison in the hush money case, AP-NORC poll finds
Americans are about evenly split on whether former President Donald Trump should face prison time for his recent felony conviction on hush money charges, according to a new poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Ottawa councillor, residents condemn arrival of 'hateful' group Diagolon 'Terror Tour'
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Toronto woman's Jeep stolen while parked outside Montreal East hotel
The Quality Hotel & Suites Montreal East has a parking lot right outside the main entrance, so Vanessa Sabatini parked her red Jeep there overnight, assuming it would be safe.
-
Montreal failed to address school flushing sewage into river for years
A Montreal elementary school has been inadvertently flushing raw sewage into a nearby river for years, and the city, despite identifying the problem in 2021, is only now taking action to fix it.
Ottawa
-
This is Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera so far in 2024
The photo radar camera keeping an eye on motorists travelling along the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau issued 18,150 tickets in its first three months of operation.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Look at this photograph: Ottawa city councillor meets his rockstar idols Nickleback
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
-
Ottawa councillor, residents condemn arrival of 'hateful' group Diagolon 'Terror Tour'
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Novice northern Ont. driver charged with stunt driving, fleeing police on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
-
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
-
Snap election unlikely in Canada as European campaigns send incumbents packing
With international examples of snap elections sending incumbents packing, the federal Conservatives maintaining a healthy lead in national polling, and speculation over whether Trudeau ought to resign, it seems less likely the Liberals will want to roll those particular dice again.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash south of Hagersville
A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Haldimand County.
-
Guelph Ont. Cargill employees to return to work Monday
960 unionized employees at Cargill Dunlop ratified a new collective agreement Saturday afternoon.
-
Occupy UW agrees to end encampment, University of Waterloo to withdraw injunction
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
London
-
Doctors excited about targeted prostate cancer therapy, but can't prescribe it yet
A Petrolia man was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and has been through many treatments, including surgery. After being stable for several years, a scan last year revealed his cancer had spread and he was enrolled in the trial.
-
Lone driver taken to trauma centre following single-vehicle rollover
A driver has been taken to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle rollover in Elgin County.
-
Amid threat from Western University, protesters remove encampment after two months
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
Windsor
-
Two people charged following Chatham assault investigation
Two people in Chatham have been arrested as part of an assault investigation. Just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a man's home where a woman showed up to collect personal property.
-
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-
Police reveal Windsor's most collision-prone intersection in last 15 months
In the last 15 months, the stretch of road in front of Devonshire Mall leading to the E.C Row Expressway ramps has become the most collision-prone area for drivers in Windsor.
Barrie
-
100 drivers busted in Orillia in one month
More than 100 tickets were handed out for impaired or erratic driving in one month.
-
Bruce Cockburn inducted into Mariposa Hall of Fame
The Mariposa Folk Festival concluded in Orillia Sunday evening, highlighted by Bruce Cockburn's headline performance and induction into the Mariposa Hall of Fame.
-
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's new MLA to be sworn in on Monday
Manitoba’s newest NDP MLA is set to be sworn in to office on Monday.
-
93-year-old steam train chugs into Winnipeg rail yard
The CPKC Final Spike Steam Tour rolled through Winnipeg Saturday, wrapping up its three-country, cross-continental journey.
-
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings issued for most of Maritimes Monday and Tuesday, could extend into Wednesday for some regions
Heat warnings have been issued in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick Monday and Tuesday.
-
Search crews, police look for 10-year-old boy missing in Doaktown: N.B. RCMP
The RCMP in Doaktown, N.B., is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen driving a dirt bike in the village Sunday.
-
Halifax sizzles with excitement at first-ever hot dog eating contest
The aroma of sizzling hot dogs filled the air in downtown Halifax Sunday, as the owners of the Halifax Beer Garden hosted the first-ever hot dog eating contest in the city.
N.L.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
Edmonton
-
Police search for man accused of violently attacking sex workers in Edmonton: EPS
Two sex workers were violently assaulted in Edmonton and police believe the same man may have attacked more women.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Heat streak peaks and record highs may fall
Heat warnings and air quality alerts are in effect for large portions of Alberta.
-
Overnight fire badly damages 2 southeast homes
Two homes in southeast Edmonton were still standing Monday morning but with extensive damage from an overnight fire.
Calgary
-
Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
A man is in hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.
-
Falling glass leads to closure of downtown street, sidewalk
Part of a road and sidewalk were closed on Sunday after several panes of glass fell from a downtown Calgary building.
-
Crowds pack Calgary Stampede for family day festivities despite heat
Families flocked to the Calgary Stampede on Sunday enduring hot temperatures on the midway. Stampede Park was packed as visitors dealt with temperatures nearing 30 C. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning for a large chunk of Alberta, including the city of Calgary.
Regina
-
Minor injuries reported after three vehicle crash in south Regina
A collision between three vehicles disrupted travel plans for those in Regina's south end on Saturday.
-
This vintage steam engine will be making a stop in Saskatchewan
Moose Jaw will be host to a piece of railroad history on Monday, as CPKC celebrates its "final spike tour" with a cross-continental journey from its famed 2816 locomotive "The Empress."
-
Parts of Saskatchewan under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued extreme heat warnings for parts of Saskatchewan with temperature forecasts predicting highs reaching 35 C in some areas.
Saskatoon
-
Parts of Saskatchewan under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued extreme heat warnings for parts of Saskatchewan with temperature forecasts predicting highs reaching 35 C in some areas.
-
Body of Sask. teen recovered after canoe overturns on Helene Lake
A Sask. teen boy reported missing on Wednesday after a canoe overturned on Helene Lake has been found dead.
-
This vintage steam engine will be making a stop in Saskatchewan
Moose Jaw will be host to a piece of railroad history on Monday, as CPKC celebrates its "final spike tour" with a cross-continental journey from its famed 2816 locomotive "The Empress."
Vancouver
-
Environmental group buys Fraser River island near Chilliwack, B.C., to protect salmon
An important salmon habitat will be protected after the multimillion-dollar purchase of an island in British Columbia's lower Fraser River by an environmental organization, with the help of the federal government and private donors.
-
17 temperature records broken amid B.C. heat wave
Sunday was the hottest July 7 on record in 17 communities across B.C. amid a heat wave that prompted weather warnings in much of the province, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'Incredible honour': Mick Jagger dines at famous Vancouver restaurant
A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
-
17 temperature records broken amid B.C. heat wave
Sunday was the hottest July 7 on record in 17 communities across B.C. amid a heat wave that prompted weather warnings in much of the province, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. heat wave expected to last until at least Tuesday night: ECCC
Heat warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to remain in effect until at least Tuesday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.