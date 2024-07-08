Toronto Pearson warns of possible delays amid 'sizzling' temperatures

Canada’s national weather agency is warning of high temperatures in the Toronto area on Monday.

The warning, issued by Environment Canada on Sunday, forecasts daytime highs of nearly 31 C in several regions, including Toronto, Hamilton, Burlington-Oakville, Halton Hills-Milton, and Mississauga-Brampton. With humidity, some areas of the region will feel more like 35 to 38.

Environment Canada said there will be little relief overnight as lows are only expected to be 20 C or higher. A cooler air mass is expected to arrive on Tuesday evening.

Older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses as well as those with disabilities or mobility issues may experience greater health risks due to the heat.

People are being urged to watch out for effects of heat illness, which include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration,” Environment Canada urged.

“Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

Delays possible at Toronto Pearson Airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport is warning travellers of possible delays due to the heat.

"We’re expecting it to be a sizzling day as Environment Canada’s heat warning says daytime highs are expected to reach 35 to 38 with the humidex," the statement, shared to social media on Monday morning, reads.

"In this heat, our safety focus is to provide adequate breaks to allow outdoor workers to stay cool. This means your plane could take longer than expected to reach the gate, or your luggage processing could be delayed."

The airport said flights from Pearson to Texas could also see disruptions on Monday as the airport monitors the impacts of Hurricane Beryl.