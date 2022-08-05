Toronto Pearson set to provide 'progress update' on the airport

Toronto Pearson Airport is holding a “progress update” on the state of the travel hub Friday morning.

The update will be provided by President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), Deborah Flint, at 10 a.m.

Nearly a month ago, the GTAA said that the chronic delays that have plagued the airport this summer were “getting better.”

But just a week later, the airport was ranked the worst in the world for flight delays.

Since then, Pearson has introduced a new feature to save time while travelling. The ArriveCAN app now has an advance declaration option that allows people to submit their customs and immigration forms up to 72 hours before arriving.

The Pearson news conference will be streamed live on CTV News Toronto.ca.