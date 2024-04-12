Toronto Pearson Airport gets multibillion-dollar investment to modernize , airports authority announces
Toronto’s airports authority has announced a multibillion-dollar plan to update and modernize Toronto Pearson Airport.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said it launched the first phase of procurement for Pearson LIFT, a plan intended to help the airport meet growing demand for its services.
"This is the very beginning of what will be a decade-long investment in our facilities and our terminals across the airport," said Deborah Flint, president and CEO of the GTAA.
"After many, many years, where we have had tired and aged assets across the airport facility, we'll be systematically investing in those, investing in them to bring them up to not just a state of great repair, but positioning them for the future."
Pearson saw 45 million passengers in 2023 and is expected to see about 65 million annually by the early 2030s, the GTAA said in a press release.
"Toronto Pearson has been meeting passenger needs by deploying extraordinary resources to many of its aged assets and facilities, which is not a sustainable solution with passenger traffic expected to grow," it said.
"Growth is coming to Pearson. It's coming across the global aviation industry and across North America," said Flint.
LIFT, which stands for Long term Investment in Facilities and Terminals, will begin with a program focused on "the fundamentals," said Flint.
The program will see the modernization of existing airport assets, including high-speed taxi lanes, a modernized airfield electric lighting and control system, and interim terminal facilities, according to the press release. The plan also includes investments in power generation to help the airport achieve net-zero targets.
"After what we experienced with the surge of growth and recovery, the challenges with our facilities in the recent past, we want to get ahead of that as best we can and start to develop those facilities that are going to help us expand sooner," said Flint.
These improvements are the ones that the GTAA is starting procurement for, while other projects are in earlier planning stages, Flint said.
Flint said LIFT has been significantly informed by the challenges of the past several years, as a surge in airline traffic resulted in delays across the industry.
"We're very committed to making sure that Toronto Pearson ... is not going to experience the challenges of the past that will hinder its growth and competitiveness," she said.
Over the long term, Flint said she anticipates some moderate increases in Pearson's Airport Improvement Fee, in consideration of the levels of such fees at other airports in the country.
The plan is poised to generate billions of dollars in economic benefits, said GTAA chairman Doug Allingham in the release.
"These necessary investments will strengthen the supply chain, open the door to new opportunities for Canadian businesses, and create good jobs right here in the GTA," he said. "Together, they will enable sustainable growth and competitiveness on a global scale."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE 'Reasons for optimism' with potential second Trump presidency: Boris Johnson
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says there are 'reasons for optimism' with a potential second Donald Trump presidency, despite concerns his return to the White House could threaten U.S. aid for Ukraine.
opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle
In his column for CTVNews.ca, columnist Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
What to know about the real estate tycoon sentenced to death in Vietnam's largest fraud case
A Vietnamese real estate tycoon was sentenced to death Thursday in the country's biggest-ever financial fraud case, a shocking development in an intensifying anti-corruption drive in the southeast Asian nation.
EXCLUSIVE Canada's spy agency accused of negligence and defamation in $5.5M lawsuit
An RCMP sergeant and a former Vancouver detective have filed a lawsuit that accuses Canada's spy agency of wrongly linking them to an ex-Mountie who is charged with being an agent for China.
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
Where are they now? Key players in the murder trial of O.J. Simpson
The announcement Thursday that Simpson is dead has brought renewed attention to the closely watched trial and the fascinating cast of characters who played a role in the case.
They met in New York's Plaza Hotel in 1970. Here's what happened next
In 1969, Stefano Ripamonti was feeling good about life. He was in his late twenties, working a glamorous job at an Italian high fashion shoe firm. He’d recently married his childhood sweetheart and the newlyweds were settling into an apartment near the Vatican city walls in Rome, Italy.
NEW Kids' hanging gym sets were recalled after a skinned knee: Here are the recalls of this week
Here are various items recalled in Canada this week, including salmon, kid's speakers, and more unauthorized products related to sexual enhancement
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec Auditor General to investigate SAAQclic after setbacks during rollout
The Auditor General of Quebec says it plans to audit the rollout of the SAAQ digital platform, SAAQclic.
-
10 arrested after Fairview Pointe-Claire robbery, suspects could be part of international crime network
Montreal police have arrested eight men and two women in connection with a jewellery store robbery that occurred at the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre.
-
French PM to visit Quebec City, Montreal as part of 3-day visit to Canada
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is slated to be in Quebec City and Montreal as he wraps up a three-day visit to Canada.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa home prices to increase $33,900 by end of 2024, report says
Home prices in Ottawa are expected to increase more than four per cent at the end of the year due to the anticipated drop in interest rates and buyers and sellers returning to the market, according to a new report.
-
Ottawa could see another 10-15 mm of rain today
Environment Canada is calling for a second straight day of heavy rain in Ottawa, with 10 to 15 mm of rain expected today. The weather station at the Ottawa Airport reported 19 mm of rain on Thursday.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 12-14
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
-
North Bay Battalion take Game 1 of playoff series against Sudbury Wolves
It was a busy night at Memorial Gardens in North Bay as more than 4,000 junior hockey fans came to see the battle of the north between the Battalion and Sudbury Wolves.
-
opinion
opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle
In his column for CTVNews.ca, columnist Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
Kitchener
-
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Kitchener
One person has died after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Controversial goal helps London get game one win over Kitchener
A controversial goal helped the hometown Knights get the game one win of their playoff series with the Rangers.
-
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
London
-
Weapons and drug-related charges laid after investigation at two London homes
London police are looking for a man and have one in custody following a drug bust in the city's southeast end.
-
Two-vehicle crash in Bruce County
Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Bruce County. OPP responded to Bruce Road 7 and Concession 12 in Ripley on Thursday.
-
Countdown underway to cleanup derelict St. Pierre Renovation Centre on Exeter Road
A deadline has been given for the ownership of a prominent eyesore in south London, Ont. to address a property standards order— or city hall will.
Windsor
-
Arrest made in Leamington break and enter
Two people have been charged in relation to a break and enter investigation in Leamington. Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to a home on Mersea Road east.
-
Deliberations continue in Ryan Turgeon case
The jury deliberating the fate of a former high school teacher charged with sex-related offences will resume deliberations Friday morning.
-
Special weather statement remains in effect for the region
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent remain under a special weather statement warning of significant rainfall and strong winds. According to Environment Canada, periods of rain will continue through tonight with the risk of thunderstorms tonight.
Barrie
-
Canada-wide warrant for man who frequents Simcoe County: ARRESTED
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood has been arrested by police.
-
Innisfil woman arrested after allegedly contacting victims of human trafficking Project Chameleon
South Simcoe Police arrested a woman with connections to victims of human trafficking.
-
Wild wind, rain and fog across Simcoe and Muskoka regions
Environment Canada issues two warnings about wind, rain and fog.
Winnipeg
-
A new era: HSC to deploy institutional safety officers next week
New safety officers will be on patrol at Health Sciences Centre (HSC), and they're going to have the power to arrest and detain people who present a threat to staff, patients and visitors.
-
Food trucks return to Winnipeg streets, but fewer than previous years
Food trucks are back on Winnipeg streets, but people might see fewer options this summer.
-
'People are hungry for live music': New entertainment venue coming to Osborne Street
Winnipeggers will soon have a new venue to enjoy live music and entertainment, as plans are underway to open up a new facility along Osborne.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia teachers vote 98 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Unionized public school teachers in Nova Scotia have voted in favour of a strike mandate.
-
2 people found dead following Saint John tent fire identified
Police in Saint John, N.B., say the two people who were found dead following a tent fire in the city last month have been identified.
-
Former N.S. cabinet minister dies: premier
A former Nova Scotia MLA, cabinet minister, and educator has died, according to Premier Tim Houston.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith appears in Ottawa after attacking federal housing plan
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today after tabling a bill that would allow her province to block future direct funding from the federal government to cities.
-
Increasing renewable energy to create more conflicts between environmental values
An Alberta environmental group opposes a solar power project over concerns it would damage antelope habitat and block their migration.
-
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
Calgary
-
A decade later, friends and families of Brentwood Five still trying to heal
In the early hours of April 15, 2014, five friends were stabbed to death during a party at a Brentwood home – an act that shook Calgary to its core.
-
Increasing renewable energy to create more conflicts between environmental values
An Alberta environmental group opposes a solar power project over concerns it would damage antelope habitat and block their migration.
-
L.A. Kings take a big early lead and beat Calgary 4-1 to clinch their 3rd straight playoff berth
Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals and the Los Angeles Kings clinched a playoff berth with a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
Regina
-
Here's how to tell if you are holding a counterfeit bank note
Following a recent case of a Saskatchewan man receiving US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mail – CTV News reached out to Canada's authority on fake money to learn more about how counterfeiting enforcement works and what residents can look for.
-
New art exhibit in Regina celebrates famous stars and characters
A new art exhibit celebrating famous stars, as well as literary characters and their stories, is now on display at the Regina Public Library (RPL).
-
University of Regina students present urban density findings
On Thursday, several University of Regina (U of R) students presented their final projects on urban sprawl, a topic that was heavily debated at Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Saskatoon
-
'We're just at a loss': Sask. family struggling to pay for specialist pediatric care out of province
A Saskatoon family is concerned about the health of their son nearly a year after Saskatchewan’s only pediatric gastroenterologist (GI) left the province.
-
Saskatoon Blades ready for Red Deer rematch
As the clock ticks down to Friday, the excitement builds for the Saskatoon Blades.
-
Sask. man restores 118-year-old home
The French-colonial style home was built in Hanley in 1906 by a man named Louis Amunds. It’s believed to be inspired by homes in New Orleans.
Vancouver
-
B.C. tables anti-racism legislation, promises to hold public bodies accountable
The British Columbia government tabled legislation Thursday that's designed to hold public bodies accountable for addressing systemic racism in policy and programs, the province's attorney general said.
-
B.C. couple transferred property to son to avoid paying $400K in court-ordered damages, judge rules
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a "fraudulent conveyance."
-
'We're coming for them': On 2nd anniversary of Winters Hotel fire, former tenants continue to fight for justice
Wendy Gaspard recalls the terrifying moment she had to run for her life, escaping an inferno that destroyed her home and killed her neighbours Mary Ann Garlow and Dennis Guay.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. tables anti-racism legislation, promises to hold public bodies accountable
The British Columbia government tabled legislation Thursday that's designed to hold public bodies accountable for addressing systemic racism in policy and programs, the province's attorney general said.
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
-
Man not criminally responsible for killing worker he believed was zombie, B.C. judge rules
The man who stabbed 79-year-old Eric Kutzner to death inside a Vancouver Island coffee shop two years ago has been found not criminally responsible – after the court heard a mental disorder had left him convinced his innocent victim was a zombie.