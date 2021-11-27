TORONTO -- A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Toronto and parts of southern Ontario, warning motorists of poor driving conditions Sunday due to accumulating snowfall.

According to Environment Canada, snow is expected to begin falling Sunday morning and will continue throughout the day. Snowfall is expected to taper off Sunday evening.

“Snowfall accumulations of two to five centimetres are expected however it is possible that some communities could see locally higher amounts due to easterly winds off of Lake Ontario,” the agency said.

The regions of Peel, Halton, York, Durham, Hamilton and Niagara are also under a winter weather travel advisory.

Environment Canada is advising drivers to exercise caution and adjust travel plans due to “hazardous winter driving conditions.”

The high in the city on Sunday will be 2 C with a wind chill of -6 in the morning. The temperature will drop to a low of -4 C in the evening.

On Monday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening with a low of -3.