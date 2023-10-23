Toronto, parts of southern Ontario under frost advisory this morning
Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario are under a frost advisory this morning but the frigid weather isn’t sticking around.
As of 7:30 a.m. on Monday, the temperature in Toronto was hovering at around 1 C, well below the expected daytime high of 13 C.
In its advisory, the national weather agency warned that frost “may damage some crops in frost-prone areas."
“Patchy frost is expected early this morning under clear skies,” Environment Canada said.
“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”
This afternoon will bring more mild temperatures and sunny skies.
The weather is expected to warm up even further on Tuesday, with a high of 18 C in the forecast and an overnight low of 14 C. Wednesday will see a daytime high of 19 C and Thursday is expected to hit 21 C. The temperature overnight is expected to dip to 13 C on Wednesday and Thursday, about 11 C warmer than the average low of 2 C.
Cooler temperatures are expected to return this weekend.
