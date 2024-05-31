Toronto parkette renamed in honour of mother killed by stray bullet

An east-end parkette in Toronto will officially be renamed Saturday in honour of woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer.

Caroline Huebner-Makurat, 44, was an innocent bystander going for lunch when gun fire erupted during a fight between three men on busy Queen Street East near the corner of Carlaw Avenue on July 7, 2023.

“She’s probably proud of me for keeping it all together, ensuring the girls will have a place with their mom’s name on it for years to come,” Caroline’s husband Adrian Makurat told CTV News Toronto in an emotional interview Friday.

The former Tiverton Parkette is tucked in between row houses on Tiverton Avenue and was a place Caroline frequented often with her two young girls near their east-end home. It’s a place children have fun, said Makurat, and that continues to foster friendship and community.

Saturday it will be officially be renamed Caroline Huebner Parkette at a ceremony with family, friends, and community members in attendance.

Makurat has been working with the City of Toronto since the fall to change the name of the cherished green space and honour her with a plaque and new maple tree.

“It’s going to be a super bright red tree that in a way reflects Caroline’s bright personality and love for the outdoors … She had such a playful nature and will continue and grow with the park.”

Karolina Huebner-Makurat was hit by a stray bullet in a daytime shooting on Friday, July 7. (Handout)

Caroline’s death created an outpouring of grief and support across the city. Since that time, two of the three suspects have been charged. Police are working to locate a third man they still believe is out of the country.

“The TPS, the detectives, are doing the best they can. Unfortunately if the third individual is not in the country, if that’s the case at least he’s off our streets.”

Makurat said he hopes whoever was involved realizes the life of a special person was taken.

Makurat said his wife was always able to connect with people naturally and bring them together. He hopes the Caroline Huebner Parkette will continue that legacy.

The Hospital for Sick Children is important to the Huebner-Makurat family. Makurat hopes put in a QR code at the Parkette at a later so people can donate in memory of Caroline.

“I think the first thing a lot of people will think is it’s tragic how she passed away, such a bright beautiful person taken too soon, but what I’m hoping is … this is where we can remember her for the type of person she was, what she brought to everyone.”

“She always wanted to give back to people, she travelled the world to understand other cultures and the diversity of the planet and I think that’s what happens in a park is there’s so much interaction among community members, adults and kids learning how to play together, it all starts here.”

A plaque honours Caroline Huebner-Makurat in Toronto (Beth Macdonell/CTV News Toronto)

The corner where Caroline was killed is across the street from a health centre that houses a safe injection site. In October, the province put a pause on new safe injection sites in Ontario after a critical incident review was issued following the shooting.

Makurat said unfortunately sometimes it takes a tragedy to reflect and reevaluate.

“I think sometimes having that pause is a good opportunity for future generations or future ways of handling things potentially a little bit differently. Unfortunately, I don’t think there is always a perfect solution right out of the gate.”