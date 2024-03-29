TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto Maple Leafs sign Simon Benoit to 3-year contract extension

    Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit battles with St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette) Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit battles with St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Simon Benoit to a three-year contract extension.

    The average annual value of the deal is US$1.35 million, the team said Friday.

    Benoit, 25, has one goal and four assists in 54 games this season.

    The six-foot-four 205-pound native of Laval, Que., has 20 points (5-15) in 191 career regular-season games with the Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2024.  

