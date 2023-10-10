Toronto Maple Leafs sign forward Noah Gregor to one-year contract
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year contract worth US$775,000.
The 25-year-old Gregor spent parts of four seasons with the San Jose Sharks, accumulating 51 points (26 goals, 25 assists) in 178 games.
He had 10 goals and seven assists in 57 games last season in San Jose.
Gregor attended training camp in Toronto after agreeing to a professional tryout offer with the Leafs in September.
He scored a goal and added two assists in five pre-season games for Toronto.
The Sharks selected Gregor in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2016 NHL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.
