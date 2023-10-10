Toronto

    • Toronto Maple Leafs sign forward Noah Gregor to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year contract worth US$775,000.

    The 25-year-old Gregor spent parts of four seasons with the San Jose Sharks, accumulating 51 points (26 goals, 25 assists) in 178 games.

    He had 10 goals and seven assists in 57 games last season in San Jose.

    Gregor attended training camp in Toronto after agreeing to a professional tryout offer with the Leafs in September.

    He scored a goal and added two assists in five pre-season games for Toronto.

    The Sharks selected Gregor in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2016 NHL draft.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News