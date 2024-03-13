Toronto Maple Leafs sign forward McMann to two-year contract extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed centre Bobby McMann to a two-year contract extension.
The average annual value of the contract is US$1.35 million. McMann was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
He has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 40 games this season.
McMann, 27, went undrafted after his four-year career at Colgate University concluded in 2019-20.
The six-foot-two, 210-pound forward originally joined the Maple Leafs organization as a free agent on April 2, 2020. He had 71 points (49 goals, 22 assists) in 118 career American Hockey League games with the Leafs' affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
McMann played his first 10 NHL games in 2022-23, with one assist in that span for the Leafs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Auditor general's office fires two employees for taking government contracts on the side
Two employees at the office of the Auditor General of Canada (OAG) have been fired for making money from federal contracts while working for federal auditor Karen Hogan.
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details are coming to light about the family at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Carbon tax 'just makes sense' Trudeau says amid ramped up opposition to price hike across Canada
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
'We own it': Canadian game Canuckle says Wordle owner hasn't sent it copyright notice yet
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
Canadian airline market on path to consolidation, raising risk of higher fares
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.