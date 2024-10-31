Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors fans can tour Scotiabank Arena dressing rooms next month

Scotiabank Arena is pulling back the curtain and offering Toronto sports fans a behind-the-scenes look inside the storied building.

Starting next month, fans can take part in a guided tour of the arena, which features stops inside the Toronto Maple Leafs’ and Toronto Raptors’ dressing rooms.

“As an organization, we are constantly fueled by the commitment of our passionate fans that show up night after night, so we are excited to open our doors to these valued fans and get them even closer to all the action,” Keith Pelley, who stepped into the role of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) president and CEO seven months ago, said in a news release.

Other highlights of the tour will include access to back-of-house concert spaces, the Raptors in-arena practice court, rink or courtside seating – depending on the day of the tour – as well as the arena’s clubs and suites.

Now in the second phase of its $350-million facelift, fans on the tour will also get a first-hand look at the in-arena renovations to the building that is now 25 years old.

“We are proud to have Scotiabank Arena consistently ranked as one of the top sports and entertainment venues in the world, and we invite fans travelling from all over Canada, North America and beyond to experience unparalleled access to this premier destination,” Pelley said.

Keith Pelley, president & CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, walks through the newly-renovated area on the concourse level at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Tuesday, Oct.8, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Tickets for the tours will cost $30 for adults and $25 for children and seniors. Bookings opened up earlier this week and tours start on Nov. 12.

The tours won’t be available on concert nights and the Leafs’ and Raptors’ dressing rooms are off limits on their respective game days, MLSE said.