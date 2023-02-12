Toronto Maple Leafs players spotted taking public transit to outdoor practice

Players for the Toronto Maple Leafs were spotted taking the subway on their way to the team’s annual outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square Sunday afternoon.

The outdoor practice, which began at noon, returned this year after being postponed for the last three years due to the pandemic. The free-of-charge event was also a chance for fans to meet their favourite Leafs’ players.

On Sunday morning, the Leafs shared videos on social media of some of the team taking public transit to the event.

In one video, forward David Kampf can be seen chatting with a young fan while on the subway.

In another, T.J. Brodie, Mitch Marner, and Wayne Simmonds are shown “squeezing” out of the subway at Queen Station downtown.

Simmonds can also be seen walking through Queen Station surrounded by a group of young fans.

The team had it to make its way to Nathan Phillips Square “inch by inch”, however, as they were repeatedly stopped by fans and Torontonians wanting photos and autographs.

When they arrived, players took a few moments to mingle with the crowd – some had their faces painted, while others played with local pups in attendance – before practice commenced.