    • Toronto Maple Leafs announce annual outdoor practice date

    The NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto may be over, but hockey excitement in the city will continue this week at the Leafs’ annual outdoor practice.

    The team announced Monday that the practice will take place on Feb. 8 at Nathan Phillips Square at 12 p.m.

    In years past, fans have flocked to Toronto’s iconic skating rink to catch a glimpse of one of their favourite Buds– or even seen them on the subway on the way to the practice.

    Admission is free, but fans are encouraged to arrive early due to limited space at Nathan Phillips Square.

    Thursday’s practice will also include a Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) skills competition, followed by events on Friday and Saturday, including the Blue & White Alumni game.

    The Toronto Maple Leafs play a three on there hockey game during an outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto on Sunday, February 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

    The Leafs are 24-14-8 this season and had a strong showing at this weekend’s All-Star Game. Team Matthews captain, Auston Matthews, won the 2024 showcase 7-4 over Team [Connor] McDavid, alongside teammates William Nylander, Mitchell Marner, and Morgan Rielly.

