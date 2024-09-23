Youth in hospital after stabbing in Scarborough: police

A youth is at the hospital following a stabbing in Scarborough, police say.

Toronto police say the incident was reported shortly after 4:35 p.m. in the area of Danforth Road and Savarin Street.

Officers allege two male youths were involved in an altercation when one stabbed the other in the stomach.

Paramedics told CP24 that the injured youth brought himself to the hospital but did not provide any details about the severity of his injuries.