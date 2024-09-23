Red Sox keep playoff hopes alive, beat Blue Jays 4-1
The Boston Red Sox kept their playoff hopes alive on Monday by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 in the first of a three-game road series.
Red Sox starter Tanner Houck pitched five shutout innings and allowed just one hit to improve to 9-10 on the season. The Red Sox improved to 79-78.
Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt struggled by allowing three runs, two of which were earned, along with a season-high seven walks to drop to 11-14 on the season.
After striking out Jarren Duran to start the game, Bassitt walked three of the next five batters over the first two innings.
The Red Sox opened the scoring in the second inning, as second baseman Vaughn Grissom scored catcher Connor Wong from third on a sacrifice fly. It was Grissom’s fourth RBI of the season and his first since being called back up to the Red Sox from triple-A Worcester on Sept. 20.
The Red Sox doubled their lead in the third inning courtesy of an RBI single by outfielder Wilyer Abreu. The run gave Abreu 58 RBIs on the season and continued a strong campaign for the 25-year-old, who entered the game leading all American League rookies in slugging percentage, doubles and extra-base hits.
Third baseman Nick Sogard led off the fourth inning with a hard-hit double and then advanced to third after Bassitt was charged with a balk. Centre-fielder Ceddanne Rafaela would then give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead on a swinging bunt to bring Sogard home, giving the 24-year-old utility-man his 71st RBI of the season and a league-leading 57 as the ninth hitter in a team’s lineup.
Bassitt was replaced by right-hander Zach Pop after an Abreu single in the top of the fifth inning pushed runners to first and third with only one out. It marked the second consecutive game in which Bassitt finished with under five innings pitched and allowed three or more walks. Pop would then walk Wong to load the bases for Sogard, who would then hit into a double-play to end the inning and give the Blue Jays life as Houck took a perfect game into the bottom of the fifth.
Addison Barger wound up ending Houck’s perfect-game bid two batters later with a walk, followed up shortly after by shortstop Ernie Clement earning Toronto’s first hit of the game with a single into left field. Boston’s lead remained safe on the next play, however, as centre-fielder Jonatan Clase flew out to left field to end the inning.
Right-hander Tommy Nance took over for Pop to begin the next frame, entering the game with a 3.60 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 20 appearances. Despite allowing a triple from Duran, Nance pitched a scoreless sixth, punctuated by striking out Trevor Story to exit the frame unscathed.
Right-hander Greg Weissert took over for Houck in the sixth and continued Boston’s strong night on the mound, getting left-fielder Nathan Lukes to ground into a double-play in the next at-bat before star first-baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ultimately ended the inning with a groundout of his own.
Left-hander Brendon Little took over from Nance to begin the seventh and keep the Red Sox off the bases entirely with a hitless frame.
Left-hander Zach Penrod came on in relief of Houck in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing a single to catcher Alejandro Kirk before being replaced by Luis Guerrero, a right-hander, out of the bullpen. Two pitches into his first at-bat, Guerrero got Clement to pop out to second base to end the inning.
The Blue Jays then sent right-hander Dillon Tate out to face the Red Sox in the eighth. Tate walked Wong to begin the frame and then watched as the Red Sox catcher stole second a few pitches later. Shortly after, Tate would walk Sogard to give Blue Jays pitchers a combined 10 walks on the evening. A double-play by Grissom would give Blue Jays fans brief hope, only for an RBI single by Rafaela to extend Boston’s lead to four.
Erik Swanson took over on the mound for Toronto in the eight inning and pitched a scoreless frame, giving way to the Blue Jays’ one final attempt at a comeback.
Lukes began the rally with a leadoff single off of Chris Martin, who entered the contest with just two walks in 41 and 1/3 innings pitched. Any hopes of a miracle were dashed shortly thereafter, however, as Martin would shut the door and seal the victory for the visiting team.
The Blue Jays dropped to a season-high 11 games below .500 at 73-84. They will get a chance at redemption on Tuesday night in the second game of the series.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.
